Packers Cook Up a Classic, Steelers Keep Rolling, Way Too Much Talk About Romo

This week's show:

1. Aaron Rodgers outlasts Dak in Dallas

2. Cowboys’ future: More pass rush, please

3. Steelers role in K.C. behind Bell and Boswell

4. Chiefs’ future: Can they afford Berry and Poe?

5. Kyle Shanahan’s offense shreds up Seahawks

6. Seahawks’ future: Another round of O-line fixes, DeShawn Shead’s 2017 in doubt

7. Patriots beat Texans in a game that was better than most people thought it would be

8. Texans’ future: The absurdity of adding J.J. Watt to this D, what can they do with Osweiler? And a far too passionate conversation about whether the Cowboys would send Romo to Houston

9. The Formerly Lightning-ish Round: Most interesting moves of the coaching carousel

10. Weekly Awards: Divisional Playoffs

