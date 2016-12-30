NFL Delays Aldon Smith Decision Until March

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to make a decision on Aldon Smith’s pending reinstatement until March of 2017.

The long wait just got even longer. The one-year mark of the suspension of Aldon Smith came and went on November 17, with no decision being made on the Oakland Raiders linebacker. After weeks of updates that weren’t actually updates, Roger Goodell and the NFL have finally made an announcement regarding Aldon — his case will be reviewed on March 15, 2017.

Obviously and unfortunately, this means Aldon Smith will not play for the Raiders this season. And it’s no guarantee that Goodell even reinstates him at all.

Pro Football Talk first broke the story, while also reiterating an important detail that seems to be lost amongst Raider Nation. This was not a one-year suspension. This was an indefinite banishment from the league, with the opportunity for Aldon to reapply for reinstatement at the one-year mark. Again, not a one-year suspension.

Jack Del Rio expressed disappointment with Goodell’s decision to not reinstate the troubled linebacker:

“Obviously it’s not my job to make a ruling, but from everything I’ve gathered, he’s done his duty to take care of all the things he needs to take care of,” Del Rio told the San Jose Mercury News on Friday. “I see some of the guys that have been allowed back and my question is, what’s the difference? “When a guy has a chance, he should have a chance to make a living. I don’t really agree with what’s gone down, but it’s not my job. We’ll move on as a team. That’s what we have to do, but I’m a little disappointed.”

So the Raiders will enter Week 17 — and then the playoffs — without Derek Carr, and although it seemed expected considering the delay, without Aldon Smith.

