NFL coverage map 2016: TV schedule Week 16

The NFL has a full slate of 16 games in Week 16. Here are the broadcast maps for the 11 games on CBS and FOX on Saturday that won’t be nationally televised.

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season will see a few more teams qualify for the NFL Playoffs, while many more will see their postseason dreams dashed. We’ll have a full slate of 16 games to enjoy, including five nationally televised games on Christmas weekend.

Thursday Night Football will be on NBC, the NFL Network, and Twitter at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 22. The NFL Network will have a primetime telecast on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Dec. 25 will have two nationally televised games. The NFL Network will have a 4:25 p.m. ET game. Sunday Night Football will be on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Monday Night Football will be on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 26.

For the 11 games being shown on Saturday afternoon on either CBS or FOX, here are the broadcast maps. The broadcast maps are by 506Sports.com.

CBS will have five games on Saturday, Dec. 24, four early and one late. The four early games are New York Jets at New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers at Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars. CBS’s late afternoon game on Saturday will be Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders.

Houston, Jacksonville, Honolulu and Nashville will be getting Titans at Jaguars. San Diego and Cleveland will be getting Chargers at Browns. Florida outside of Jacksonville, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Spokane, and Western New York will be getting Dolphins at Bills.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, the Midwest, the Great Plains, the Rocky Mountains, and Northern California will be getting Colts at Raiders late. Everybody else will be getting Jets at Patriots during the 1:00 p.m. ET hour on CBS.

FOX has six games on Saturday, three early and three late. The three early games are Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins at Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers.

Jacksonville, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Boston will be blacked on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET due to having a local home game on CBS at the same time. Atlanta, the Carolinas, and Tampa will be getting Falcons at Panthers.

Chicago, Indianapolis, Washington, Baltimore, and the Chesapeake region will be getting Redskins at Bears. Everybody else will be getting Vikings at Packers during the 1:00 p.m. ET hour on FOX.

FOX has four late afternoon games on Saturday. Those games are Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams.

California outside of San Diego, Western Nevada and Southern Oregon will be getting 49ers at Rams. The Southeast, the Midwest, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast will be getting Buccaneers at Saints. Everybody else is getting Cardinals at Seahawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

This article originally appeared on