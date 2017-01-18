Conference Championship Deep Dives

Our new Thursday show, The 10 Things: NFL Look Ahead Podcast, previewing the weekend’s games and much more. We’ll be back in your feed with our regular episodes on Monday. Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.)

If you missed Monday’s show, breaking down divisional round weekend, it’s right here! As for this week’s Look Ahead…

This week’s Look Ahead show:

• Steelers at Patriots: How do the Pats counter Le’Veon Bell? New England faces its toughest QB test of the year. Brady vs. Pittsburgh’s green D — 1:55

• Packers at Falcons: Falcons young secondary vs. red-hot Aaron Rodgers and a banged-up receiving corps. Packers have a ground game this time around. Why the Packers D might have an edge vs. the run, and why it might not even matter — 12:56

• The Mailbag: Why didn’t the Broncos hire Kyle Shanahan? How do Anthony Lynn and Ken Whisenhunt fit together for the Chargers? Why did the Cowboys spike the ball on first down on Sunday? Why do teams play “Superman” coverage on a star receiver? — 26:46

