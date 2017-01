The second round of the playoffs are underway soon.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Here's a look at the conference championship round in the lead-up to Super Bowl 51:

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

AFC Championship Game

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

This article originally appeared on