NFL.com ranks Anthony Lynn as the No. 1 HC hire

The Los Angeles Chargers made waves by selecting their only offensive-minded candidate, Anthony Lynn, as the team’s new head coach. According to Around the NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal, Lynn ranks No. 1 among NFL coaching hires.

Rosenthal based his rankings on the new coaches’ “likelihood for success in their respective tenures.” Here’s what he had to say in regards to the Chargers’ hire.

“This ranking is not just about Lynn, but the staff that he quickly built. Lynn chose to keep offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, reportedly at the prodding of Chargers management. Lynn also convinced former Seahawks defensive coordinator and Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley to run his defense.

“Lynn’s proven track record as a creative, productive run-game schemer (his Bills teams had the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack the past two seasons) puts him over the top as No. 1 for this exercise. If he can meld his ideas with Whisenhunt’s offense, the Chargers could take a playoff trip after moving north up the 405.”

Some may argue that Lynn shouldn’t rank as high because of his lack of experience as a head coach (he has zero experience in that department if you were wondering), but I disagree. Just because you’ve had head-coaching experience in the past doesn’t mean you will gain success in the future. NFL hires are essentially a crapshoot.

But I love the idea that Lynn has Whisenhunt and Bradley as his assistants. Both failed as head coaches but thrived as coordinators. With Whiz likely continuing his style of offense (we’ll see a more run-dominant playbook with Lynn in charge, but the familiarity with QB Philip Rivers and Co. is key) and Bradley bringing over his unique defensive scheme, the Chargers have a good core overall. More importantly, they have the talent and players to make this work.

After watching his press conference, Lynn gives the Chargers an aggressive-like personality in which they have haven’t had with former coaches Mike McCoy and Norv Turner. He seems like a leader, and a coach who will discipline players.

Bills players really liked Anthony Lynn, many hoped he'd get the job there. Here's one Buffalo vet's assessment of the new Charger coach. pic.twitter.com/YWBr667cxk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2017

Not only that, but the man miraculously survived a hit-and-run! Some fans may have wanted a defensive-minded coach like the Patriots’ Matt Patricia, but I truly believe Lynn can take this franchise to another level (any level is better than what we’ve seen over the past two seasons).

In other news, the Chargers will reportedly remove head trainer James Collins from his respective role. The Chargers had 20-plus players on injured reserve in 2016, which is one of the main reasons why the team finished with a 5-11 record. The Union-Tribune’s Michael Gehlken also stated that the team will part ways with head strength and conditioning coach Kent Johnston, too.

Let’s hope their replacements can keep the Chargers healthy, a task that seems impossible as of late.

This article originally appeared on