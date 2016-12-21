NFL.com analyst calls Laquon Treadwell a ‘major disappointment’

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently graded all the offensive first round draft picks and he was not very kind when evaluating Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell.

During the 2016 NFL Draft, there wasn’t much doubt that the Minnesota Vikings would be looking for a top-notch pass catcher to help improve a struggling pass offense that ranked near the bottom of the league.

Most fans were excited when Laquon Treadwell fell in the lap of the team. He appeared to be just what the Vikings needed, a big bodied pass catcher to pair with dynamic young pass catcher Stefon Diggs.

However, things haven’t quite worked out that way. Instead of being a major contributor and red zone threat, Treadwell has struggled to get playing time in Minnesota’s offense, getting only one catch for 15 yards through the first 15 weeks of the NFL season.

Treadwell has been dealing with injuries as well. He has been dealing with an ankle injury which has held him out of not only games, but practices as well.

Recently, NFL.com’s NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote a piece assigning grades to each of the offensive first round picks from the 2016 NFL Draft, and he gave the Vikings rookie his lowest grade of the group that wasn’t considered ‘incomplete’.

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about Minnesota’s #23 overall selection, whom he named as the only rookie in his ‘Major Disappointment’ category:

“Treadwell has been one of the most disappointing first-round picks in 2016. He was expected to have an immediate impact for the Vikings, but instead he’s caught only 1 pass this season. He’s still very young (21 years old) and hopefully he’ll be given more opportunities next fall.” Grade: D

While Jeremiah does have hope for the future when it comes to Treadwell, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. However, it is difficult to know what the young receiver can actually do until he gets healthy and sees more time on the field.

This article originally appeared on