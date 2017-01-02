NFL coaching rumors: News on job openings, interviews and more

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing and as the regular season has concluded, a number of teams have already made changes at the top.

The 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Bills, Rams and Chargers are all looking for a new head coach, and the 49ers are also looking for a new general manager.

Keep up to date on the latest National Football League news and rumors below.

• The 49ers have requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for its open head coaching job and Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio for the GM job (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Jaguars have requested to speak to McDaniels and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The 49ers have requested permission to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for their GM job. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone met with Shad Khan to discuss its coaching opening. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

