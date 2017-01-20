NFL Championship Games: Staff picks and predictions

The National Football League is down to four teams fighting for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Our staff makes its picks for Super Bowl LI.

This is going to be great. We have four of the league’s best quarterbacks, including the top two in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Then we get a two-time Super Bowl champion in Ben Roethlisberger and the likely NFL MVP in Matt Ryan. That’s terrific.

Ultimately, this has the feel of a weekend we will remember for a long time. Roethlisberger and Brady are going to duke it out under the lights in Foxborough, while the Falcons try to reach their second Super Bowl in franchise history. If Atlanta wins, this represents its best chance to win it all, something it has never done.

Then there is Rodgers and the Packers. If they run the table as Rodgers predicted back in November, it will be one of the greatest streaks in NFL history. Right now, it appears impossible to stop Rodgers and the Green Bay offense. Ryan might well have to score 40 points to punch his Super Bowl ticket.

Records

Josh Hill: 174-88

Mike Dyce: 173-89

Kayla Knierim: 172-90

Sports Asylum: 172-90

Matt Verderame: 166-96

Patrick Schmidt: 164-98

Mia Khalifa: 146-89

Tyler Brooke: 162-100

Patrick Allen: 159-103

This article originally appeared on