NFL Championship games 2016: Annoucer pairings

It’s championship weekend in the 2016 NFL playoffs. Here are the announcer pairings for both the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.

And then there were four. The 2016 NFL season has been fantastic and we are now heading into Championship Sunday. Four teams are still alive in their quest for the hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Houston: the Atlanta Falcons, the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Regardless of who you are pulling for, you can’t deny the supreme level of quarterbacking that will be on display in the AFC and NFC Championships on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the NFC Championship, Matt Ryan’s Falcons will host Aaron Rodgers’ Packers in what will be the final game in the history of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. This is a rematch of an October 30th meeting in Atlanta where the Falcons bested the Packers by one point, 33-32.

In the AFC Championship, Tom Brady’s Patriots will host Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers. Brady will be pushing for his seventh trip to the Super Bowl and Roethlisberger is looking for his fourth. This is a rematch of an October 23rd meeting in Pittsburgh where New England topped Pittsburgh, 27-16. Keep in mind that backup Landry Jones was quarterbacking the Steelers that Sunday.

Both the AFC and NFC Championships are gearing up to be two of the best playoff games in recent memory. Any of these four teams can win the Super Bowl in a few weeks. They should be a real treat for anybody watching these games on television. Here are the announcer pairings for both the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.

Sunday, Jan. 22

2016 NFC Championship

3:05 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

2016 AFC Championship

6:40 p.m. ET CBS

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms

