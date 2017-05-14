NFL legend Bruce Smith gave Myles Garrett some honest advice he’d never heard before

Myles Garrett blew away his competition at the NFL Combine, which likely cemented his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – but there are some lingering concerns that Garrett is a better performer in drills and combine events than he is on the football field down after down.

At Browns rookie minicamp, Garrett revealed that Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith, who went No. 1 overall to Buffalo in 1985 and finished his career with 200 sacks, offered Garrett an honest assessment of his shortcomings on draft day.

Via ESPN:

“[Smith told me] that I was slow off the ball.”

Had anyone ever told him that before?

“No. Every now and then, a couple plays. He was just like, ‘Yeah, you need to be faster.’

…. Most people wouldn’t say that, but he’s one of the greatest if not the greatest pass-rusher. If he thinks so and I want to be at his level one day, I got to take his advice and run with it.”

According to another Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe, Garrett often doesn’t play to his eye-popping measurables, and can disappear in games that he should be dominating.