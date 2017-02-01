NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ for 2017 Has Finally Arrived (Video)

In a developing annual tradition, the 2017 edition of NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ dropped on Wednesday and the laughs keep coming.

Genius inventions happen seemingly at every turn. The person that invented air conditioning gets thanked endlessly in the middle of a hot summer. Whoever thought of dipping an Oreo in peanut butter deserves to be in some sort of Hall of Fame. And the list goes on. However, it might be time to go ahead and start preparing a bust for the folks at “Bad Lip Reading” in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for their work with the NFL and the hilarious video they release annually.

Starting two years ago, their shtick is simple—yet incredibly genius. They take film clips of NFL players, coaches, and officials talking and then dub them with silly voices and nonsense phrases that have nothing to do with football. It’s truly masterful work with how they match up the words with the mouth movements.

However, that it takes a year and another season worth of film for the next one to come out is always the worst part of it. You laugh so much that you want more of it and as soon as possible. Though it’s been a long wait, NFL fans can rejoice as “NFL 2017” and the latest “Bad Lip Reading” of this crazy league has finally arrived on Wednesday:

These creators definitely haven’t lost their touch. It never ceases to amaze how perfectly they can match up the nonsense with these players and coaches, but it always does and always results in something hysterical.

In this latest rendition of NFL “Bad Lip Reading,” my personal favorite is Mike Remmers doing things in the name of Odin. Frankly, he just looks the part of a viking serving Odin. While that may be my favorite, it’s all instant-classic material once again. Maybe, just maybe, we can get one more before next season to hold us fans over with more laughs until the end of next campaign.

