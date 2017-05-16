NFL 2017: One player from each team that could be an action-movie star

With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s proclamation that J.J. Watt could be an action-movie star we look at one player from each NFL team that could join him in Hollywood.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been an amazing football player since being drafted number 11 overall in 2011 out of Wisconsin. Not only has he played a huge role in turning the Texans into one of the best defenses in the game, but he’s also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three different times. On top of that Watt is the only player who seemed to get realistic attention for MVP award back in 2014 despite his team missing the playoffs.

Now there’s something else he could potentially do and be great at, acting in action-movies. Or at least according to one of the greatest action heroes of all-time he could.

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks that Watt could succeed in taking his visage to the silver screen as an action movie star, saying this via the Houston Chronicle:

“Hollywood is champing at the bit to get him in the movies and make him one of the next action heroes,” Schwarzenegger said Saturday at Watt’s fifth-annual charity softball game at Minute Maid Park. “It would be very easy for him to be an action hero in the movies.”

That’s some pretty high praise from one of the best to ever do it. Still, Watt isn’t the only guy in the NFL that makes sense as a Hollywood leading man. Here is one player from each team who could potentially be an action-movie star.

AFC East

New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski, TE

This really isn’t a hard choice. Part of what makes Watt so appealing to people is his personality, and there may be no one in the NFL with more personality than New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Love him or hate him, Gronk keeps people entertained and he can always try his hand in acting — unless of course he’s totally committed to the whole WWE thing.

Miami Dolphins: Jay Ajayi, RB

The Miami Dolphins got themselves a good one in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft when they selected Boise State running back Jay Ajayi. The London-born Ajayi is likeable in his interviews and his accent is reminiscent of the old spy movies. That sells it all by itself.

Buffalo Bills: Nick O’Leary, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Nick O’Leary goes by the shortened version of his name, although it’s not short for Nicholas. Instead, his full name is Nicklaus, as in Jack Nicklaus the legendary golfer — who happens to be his grandfather.

Not only does O’Leary have famous bloodlines, but he’s also the kind of guy who can do his own stunts. In 2013 while at Florida State, O’Leary was involved in a motorcycle wreck, and walked away like nothing happened. That’s the kind of guy movie-goers can believe in.

New York Jets: Muhammad Wilkerson, DE

Muhammad Wilkerson may be the most charismatic person still on the New York Jets. When on television, or radio interviews, he’s always a good listen. On top of that he’s a 315-pounder that can go toe-to-toe with any movie villain.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce, TE

The Kansas City Chiefs have a guy on their roster who’s already familiar with being behind the camera. Tight end Travis Kelce was in the E! Entertainment show Catching Kelce in which women tried to earn the right to date the talented Chiefs tight end. Shockingly the romance he gained from the show didn’t last, but at least he looked good on camera.

Oakland Raiders: Kelechi Osemele, OG

Oakland Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele is an imposing figure. However, he could be great on television and even proved he was able to generate some laughs — which audiences always love — with his horrible joke telling.

With his personality he can be the good hearted hero that saves the day, but with his size there’s no reason he couldn’t also be a super villain.

Denver Broncos: Von Miller, LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is just a character. He’s entertaining on the field and off it. The cowboy-hat wearing Texas A&M product even has a chicken farm and named many of his chickens after his teammates. He could bring an element of comedy to the films he stars in, but is still believable as the guy who has to go into a bare knuckle brawl.

Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa, DE

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is simply a tough guy. He also comes from tough bloodlines as his great-grandfather was once a bodyguard for legendary mobster Al Capone.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Brown, WR

Here’s another guy that just simply has charisma. Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not only the best wide out on the team, but he’s also their most marketable. Perhaps his best example of this is his work in the Pepsi ads like the one when compared an end zone dance to a random guy named Lucas getting a girl’s number.

New Antonio Brown “Phone Number” spot for Pepsi https://t.co/CSa6ENvZCJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 6, 2016

Baltimore Ravens: Justin Tucker, K

For the Baltimore Ravens, their most interesting character has to be Justin Tucker. He’s a classically trained singer who can also perform this feat in several languages. That kind of vocal training could go a long way in the bright lights of Hollywood.

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. McCarron, QB

This one is simply because quarterback A.J. McCarron is used to the spotlight. He’s married to a former Miss Alabama in Katherine Webb, who’s also appeared on television more than once. If she was able to be so comfortable in front of the camera, there’s a good chance McCarron would be as well.

Cleveland Browns: Brock Osweiler, QB

As for the Cleveland Browns, there could be some guys with more personality, but Brock Osweiler just looks like he belongs on television. Or at least in a film about a girl falling in love with a vampire.

brock osweiler looks like robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/JaJyO3Qfrq — Josh Kaplan (@joshykaplan) January 8, 2017

Maybe don’t make him a leading man just yet, though — right, Texans?

AFC South

Houston Texans: J.J. Watt, DE

Of course the answer for the Houston Texans is J.J. Watt. He’s the one Arnold starting talking about to get this whole thing started, but it makes sense. Watt is already well known and is taking over Peyton Manning’s role as the NFL player with the most endorsements. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Schwarzenegger’s prediction come true.

Tennessee Titans: Brian Orakpo, OLB

As for the Tennessee Titans, Brian Orakpo makes a lot of sense. He was once a much more high profile player for the Washington Redskins, but then injuries slowed him down. He did at least show some acting chops during his time with Washington and appeared in a couple Geico ads.

Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck, QB

Perhaps Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was already in a Hollywood film, or at least a close relative. He bears a striking resemblance to Tom Hanks neighbor in the old film The Burbs.” That’s more than enough ammo to make him a star.

Andrew luck bears a striking resemblance to Hans from The Burbs pic.twitter.com/ajJwqA4tP6 — Steve Hay (@SRHay20) January 19, 2015

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB

Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars is the choice to be a star for the final AFC South team. What makes the cornerback a good prospect is his incredible confidence more than anything. If you get Ramsey to set his mind to anything he will be determined to prove he’s the absolute best at it — and that could include being an action-movie star.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott, RB

For America’s Team there are several choices for the honor of being an action star, but the final role goes to running back Ezekiel Elliott. The dynamic rookie was able to excite people with his play on the field, but also is able to have fun with little things like wearing crop-top suits to the NFL Draft and jumping in the Salvation Army kettle on live television. That kind of attitude could carry over well to the film industry.

New York Giants: Eli Manning, QB

The younger brother of Peyton, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has shown some serious chops with acting as well. He hasn’t been as featured as his big brother in ads, but when he does it’s usually gold — like when he and Peyton made a rap video about football on a phone.

Washington Redskins: Josh Norman, CB

Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins likes attention. He goes up against the best of the best every Sunday and he has no problem mixing it up either. He and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. got into so badly that the league made new rules about players being tossed for multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles, QB

Maybe it’s not an action star, but Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looks like someone well known in the movie world — Napoleon Dynamite. That coupled with his 2013 season in which he acted the part of a franchise quarterback shows he has what it takes to be a star.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: Michael Bennett, DE

The most charismatic person on the Seattle Seahawks is easily defensive end Michael Bennett. He’s never been afraid to speak his mind whether or not it’s controversial and he’s often funny in his interviews. Those qualities could help him become a household name for his acting.

Arizona Cardinals: Bruce Arians, Head Coach

Okay, so this one may be cheating a little since the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals isn’t a player. However, he has the look of a movie star. Bruce Arians — donned with his patented driver’s hat — would be the perfect fit for a retired detective coming back to solve one last case and reclaim the dignity he lost for failing to save his long-time partner.

Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Donald, DT

The Los Angeles Rams are a bad team. They’re so bad that there really isn’t anyone on their team good enough to be a star, so Aaron Donald is the choice by default. He’s the best player on a bad team, so maybe he can be their best actor too.

San Francisco 49ers: Brian Hoyer, QB

Journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer finds himself a new job as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season. After his career is done, could he be headed to Hollywood? The reason he would be more likely to do so than anyone else on this roster is he’s used to change as he has to change zip codes on an annual basis, so why can’t he manage to change careers?

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: Martellus Bennett, TE

The brother of the Seahawks representative, Martellus Bennett is the best fit for the Green Bay Packers. Like his brother, Marty B is funny and very engaging. He’s also tried his hand in the music business as a rapper and even wrote a children’s book. What’s not to love?

Detroit Lions: Golden Tate, WR

Here’s just another example of a guy picked because of his ability to feel comfortable no matter what. Golden Tate once got busted for breaking into a donut shop and eating all the donuts. He turned that into an endorsement deal with the company. How can he not be good at talking his way out of, or into things? Like maybe a movie role?

Minnesota Vikings: Terence Newman, CB

When cornerback Terence Newman was with the Dallas Cowboys he often hinted at wanting a career in television after his playing days were over. With 2017 said to be the last season he plans on playing, that career in TV could come sooner than later. Of course the small screen is just a step away from the big screen, so he could make it happen.

Chicago Bears: Kyle Long, OG

The Long family is great entertainment. Howie Long does a great job as an analyst on Sunday mornings for Fox and Chris Long is one of the best interviews in sports. Howie’s younger son, Kyle should be able to carry on the family tradition and be the representative for his Chicago Bears.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Dontari Poe, DT

The Atlanta Falcons have some pretty engaging personalities on their roster, but none more so than newly signed defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The former Kasas City nose tackle is the orchestrator of the bloated Tebow pass and is very well liked by his teammates for his personality.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brent Grimes, CB

Brent Grimes is a pretty quiet guy, but his wife Miko makes some headlines for the disruptive things she says. While Brent may never fully agree, he obviously has some edge to him to be married to someone who likes to stir up trouble — which makes him perfect for Hollywood.

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees, QB

The New Orleans Saints send quarterback Drew Brees to the film industry because he’s simply great on camera. Brees has been in countless commercials and is interviewed more often than anyone on the team. He’s beyond comfortable in these roles and is such a likeable guy that anyone would root for him.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton, QB

The perfect role for Carolina Panthers quarterback would have to be in a Superman remake. How classic would it be for the man who calls himself Superman to play such a role? Besides him giving himself such a name, Newton really seems destined for Hollywood. He’s got a great smile, is fun to listen to and even has the tendency to be a diva. Match made in heaven.

This article originally appeared on