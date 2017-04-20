Full 2017 Monday Night Football schedule

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday, including 16 weeks of Monday Night Football.

The league's Monday schedule for the upcoming season will lead off with a doubleheader, as has become customary.

All games will be televised on ESPN.

The schedule begins with the Saints and Vikings and Chargers and Broncos on Sept. 11. Highlight matchups over the course of the season include Broncos at Chiefs on Oct. 30, Lions at Packers Nov. 6 and Falcons at Seahawks Nov. 20.

The full Monday schedule is below.

Sept. 11 (doubleheader): Saints at Vikings, Chargers at Broncos

Sept. 18: Lions at Giants

Sept. 25: Cowboys at Cardinals

Oct. 2: Redskins at Chiefs

Oct. 9: Vikings at Bears

Oct. 16: Colts at Titans

Oct. 23: Redskins at Eagles

Oct. 30: Broncos at Chiefs

Nov. 6: Lions at Packers

Nov. 13: Dolphins at Panthers

Nov. 20: Falcons at Seahawks

Nov. 27: Texans at Ravens

Dec. 4: Steelers at Bengals

Dec. 11: Patriots at Dolphins

Dec. 18: Falcons at Buccaneers

Dec. 25: Raiders at Eagles

