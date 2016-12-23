NFL 2016: 5 Rookies Already Proving To Be Elite

Looking at five 2016 NFL rookies that have proven throughout the season that they are already among the best in the league.

Many times at the beginning of the first round of a given NFL draft, you hear the words “potential” and “upside” tossed around. Banking on these things is always a huge risk, but it’s largely what the draft is based on. Teams look for players that can develop into elite stars at their respective positions. Sometimes, though, that happens quicker than others.

Though the quarterbacks taken at the beginning of the 2016 NFL Draft—Jared Goff and Carson Wentz—have shown potential, they haven’t reached that elite tier just yet. Even Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott shouldn’t be receiving the “elite” tag just yet, despite leading his team to 12-2 and the NFC East title.

However, there are a handful of rookies that have indeed established themselves already as elite players at their positions. If these players keep developing, they could truly put forth a Hall-of-Fame career.

Here are five NFL rookies that have already proven they’re elite in the 2016 season.

5. Jalen Ramsey, CB — Jacksonville Jaguars

No one is going to make the mistake of saying that the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good football team. Their former head coach, Gus Bradley, was fired after Week 15 for a reason. However, the secret about the Jaguars is that their defense has been quite strong at times throughout the 2016 season. A big part of that improvement has been rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Though he just notched his first interception of the season in the aforementioned Week 15 loss, Ramsey has proven that he was every bit worth the early first-round pick the Jaguars used to take the Florida State product. Taking on the opposition’s best wide receiver week after week, Ramsey has proven he can hang with and stifle the best of them.

This isn’t to say that Ramsey hasn’t had his ups and downs. However, I would contest that at least part of that is due to the frustration of playing on such a poor and unsuccessful team. Though Ramsey could have handled himself better regarding that off the field at times, he’s not been the reason for the struggles on the field. Hopefully as the Jags add more talent, a new coach, and start to turn things around (maybe), Ramsey will be able to truly shine and show everyone just how elite of a defensive back he is.

4. Tyreek Hill, Return Man — Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round pick Tyreek Hill is not an elite wide receiver—at least not yet. He’s absolutely a weapon in that regard because of his blazing speed and the plays he can create because of that in the open field. With that said, he still needs to become a more consistent threat in that regard as he improves his route-running, blocking, and so forth. However, that also doesn’t mean he’s not elite in other areas of the game for KC.

On the season, the West Alabama product has been a monster in the return game, both in terms of kicks and punts. He’s taken 34 punts on the season and amassed 476 return yards in that capacity and has taken one to the house for a touchdown. That gives Hill an average of 14 yards per return on punts, the best mark in the NFL by 0.9 yards. In fact, that per return clip is 2.3 yards better than the third-best player in that category.

What’s more, Hill has proven to be lethal as a kick-returner as well. Fielding 13 kickoffs on the season, Hill has accrued 367 return yards in that capacity, also taking one of those returns to the end zone. That’s an average of 28.2 yards per return for the rookie. For the season, that would put Hill sixth in the NFL in terms of yards per kickoff return among players who have returned at least 10 on the year.

Hill represents an interesting figure because of the confliction he causes. No one’s denying his talent, but you also can’t overlook the domestic violence incident that caused him to leave Oklahoma State and end up at West Alabama in college. Though he’s rehabilitated through various programs and deserves to prove he’s changed, that incident is still horrible and inescapable when discussing the Chiefs returner. He’s already an elite returner in this league, but that’s not without a bit of complication.

3. Jack Conklin, RT — Tennessee Titans

Leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 overall pick and, at that position, most assumed they would be taking Laremy Tunsil out of Ole Miss. Instead, they traded the pick and moved down to No. 15. As Tunsil fell in the draft due to a Twitter hack on the day of, though, the Titans traded back up into the top-10, and many assumed that it was to take Tunsil. Instead, they took another offensive tackle in Jack Conklin out of Michigan State. Suffice it to say that they don’t regret that decision for an instant.

Since coming into the league, Conklin has been an absolute revelation opposite another elite tackle in Taylor Lewan. With the Titans leaning heavily on their running game this season, Conklin has been a monster at pushing his man back to the second level and controlling his man to create holes for DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. What’s more, he’s been equally as impressive versus the pass-rush. He rarely even allows pressure, much less allows a sack.

By most measures, Conklin has been one of the best right tackles in the NFL this season—if not the very best. The Titans took tremendous strides forward this season in many regards, which is why they’re in contention to win the AFC South still. However, the improvement of the offensive line back slotting Conklin in opposite Lewan has been arguably the biggest upgrade that they’ve featured. With that tackle duo, this team is going to be running and keep running for many years to come.

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB — Dallas Cowboys

But anyone can run behind the Dallas Cowboys offensive line, right? Admittedly, that’s somewhat true. After all, we are talking about an offensive line unit that feature three Pro Bowlers and is widely regarded as the best unit in the entire league. However, there’s a difference between being able to effectively run the football behind this line and doing what rookie Ezekiel Elliott has done throughout his first season with that Cowboys unit opening up holes.

There was talk early in the season about how Elliott was just using his speed and wasn’t ever getting touched to break off big runs. While that may have been true, having the shiftiness, quickness, and speed to make those plays can’t be discredited. What’s more, that’s also a narrative that’s no longer true. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys rookie has more yards after contact than any other back in the league—and holds the lead in that category by over 200 yards.

When Dallas selected Elliott fourth-overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, it was obviously a tremendous risk. Not only were there glaring needs on the Cowboys defense, but taking a running back that high in a pass-happy league seemed a bit insane. Yet, it’s paid dividends on a weekly basis for the Cowboys. At 12-2 as a team, Elliott is the driving force of the Dallas offense (along with Dak Prescott, of course) and is still in striking distance of Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record. He’s been a revelation—and then some.

1. Joey Bosa, DE — San Diego Chargers

Maybe it’s because of the struggles of the San Diego Chargers this season, but not enough people are talking about the rookie campaign that defensive end Joey Bosa is having. Despite missing four games on the year, he’s been putting up ridiculous numbers in terms of both his sack production and his general numbers getting after the quarterback off of the edge.

Following his contract dispute with the Chargers and then a subsequent injury once he finally took the field, fans in San Diego had to be a bit concerned that they had taken a lemon with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. Instead, Bosa got on the field and immediately showcased quite the opposite. Through only 10 games played this season, Bosa already has 7.5 sacks and that doesn’t even begin to quantify the number of plays that he has an effect on for the Chargers defense.

Per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, Bosa is effectively having the best rookie season for an edge rusher in NFL history. That includes having 51 pressures through his first 10 games while rushing the passer 279 times. Those pressures have resulted in the quality sack total, sure, but also in the 32 hurries that Bosa has accrued on the year. He’s consistently beating his man and consistently forcing opposing offenses into uncomfortable situations. In a league full of elite edge rushers, Bosa has legitimately been good enough to include his name among them without batting an eye.

