NFC Wild Card: Lions at Seahawks start time

After the conclusion of Sunday Night Football in Week 17, we now know the playoff seeding for both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. We also know the start times for all the AFC and NFC Wild Card games, as well as the four AFC and NFC Division round games.

One of the games to be played on wild card weekend (Jan. 7-8) will be between the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks and the No. 6 Detroit Lions. What time does this NFC Wild Card game begin?

Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 7. NBC will be carrying this nationally televised NFC playoff game.

Seattle won the NFC West and will be the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoffs. The Seahawks get to host the No. 6 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round. Detroit had its shot at winning the NFC North division title, but came up a touchdown short at home to the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks have a dominant home-field advantage. It is ridiculously loud for an outdoor sporting venue. The 12th Man is largely responsible for that.

Two other things that aid in Seattle’s strong home-field advantage are the rainy weather associated with the Pacific Northwest and the distance from any other NFL city. Opponents are usually worn out by the flight to Seattle before even taking the field against the ultra-aggressive Seahawks.

Detroit has not hosted a home NFC playoff game since 1993. That was the last time the Lions won their division. Back in 1993, the Lions had a running back named Barry Sanders and played in a division known as the NFC Central. It will be tough for the Lions to win on the road in Seattle on Saturday night.

