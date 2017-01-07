NFC Wild Card 2017, Lions vs. Seahawks live stream: Watch online

The Detroit Lions face the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in a 2017 NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday, Jan. 7. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Seattle Seahawks playing at CenturyLink Field has been one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL for a long time now. Whenever they can secure a home game in the postseason, it’s always big. That’s exactly the case for Saturday night as they welcome the Detroit Lions for a 2017 NFC Wild Card Game.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks finished the season at 10-5-1, but it’s hard not to be a bit disappointed. The quarterback wasn’t anywhere near the MVP-level he was expected to be this season. Meanwhile, a late-season injury to Earl Thomas has put the defense on its heels, something the Seahawks surely aren’t used to. That doesn’t bode too well for the playoffs.

Of course, the Lions have struggled down the stretch and that’s why they face the Seahawks as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Matthew Stafford and company lost their final three regular season games and now try to pick themselves up in the postseason. Doing so while playing in Seattle is not an easy task in the slightest.

You can catch the first of the 2017 NFC Wild Card Games on Saturday on NBC. That means live streaming online will be available through NBC Sports Live. Access the stream online or through the NBC Sports app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game:

Date: Saturday, January 7

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, WA

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Seattle at home is often infallible, but the team has been well short of that stature overall this season. That’s not to say the Lions have been much better, but it’s worth noting. Will we get our first big upset on Saturday night? It seems more possible than some would like to admit.

This article originally appeared on