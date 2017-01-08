NFC Wild Card 2017, Giants vs. Packers: Recap, Highlights, More

It took a big second half by Aaron Rodgers to lead the Green Bay Packers to victory over the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

New York Giants 13 Green Bay Packers 38

The New York Giants NFC Wild Card Playoff battle against the Green Bay Packers was the story of two halves. The first half was the battle of their defenses, as no offense really got anything going. It was the battle of the two punters early as the only points in the opening quarter came on a Robbie Gould field goal for New York.

Despite dominating the play early, the Giants were only able to manage two field goals. If you allow the Packers to stay in a game, eventually they are going to strike. Aaron Rodgers struck twice as the half came to a close, once to Davante Adams and once to Randall Cobb, the latter on a Hail Mary to end the quarter. Green Bay took a 14-6 lead into the intermission.

In the second half, the offenses opened up, as both Eli Manning and Rodgers got into a groove. Big Blue was playing well after striking first in the third quarter. After Green Bay struck back with a touchdown of their own, New York had an opportunity to take the momentum back. Down 21-13, they set to receive the ensuing kickoff.

As the kickoff headed for the right pylon, Bobby Rainey decided to receive it rather than let it go out of bounds. If he had, New York would have started with the ball on their own 40. Instead, he fell out of bounds at the three. The Giants punted it away after a three and out, and they never threatened the result again.

Randall Cobb caught his third touchdown pass of the night, and Aaron Ripkowski put icing on the Packers cake as they win it 38-13. They did most of their damage without Jordy Nelson, lost early in the game with a rib injury.

One man who was silent for New York was Odell Beckham. He made key drops throughout the game and was limited to four catches for 28 yards. It wasn’t a good day for the young star.

Three Stars

Aaron Rodgers, Packers — Rodgers was his vintage self, going 25-of-40 through the air for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Randall Cobb, Packers — Cobb caught three of the touchdown passes from Rodgers, posting a total of five catches on the day for 116 yards.

Tavarres King, Giants — King had a solid day in defeat, posting three catches for 73 yards and New York’s one offensive touchdown.

The Packers head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

