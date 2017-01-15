NFC Playoffs 2017, Packers vs Cowboys: Keys to the Game

As the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys prepare for battle, we look at the five keys that will decided the 2017 NFC Divisional Playoff matchup.

Here we go yet again. For the second time in the past three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. Last time these two met in the postseason, it wound up being a game still talked about today thanks to it’s controversial ending.

In that game the Cowboys looked ready to shed their “choke artist” label as they traveled to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. It was a close one throughout but gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons when Dallas receiver Dez Bryant grabbed what was originally ruled a long completion on a critical fourth-and-1 inside the 5-yard line in a tight game.

Officials reviewed the play and overturned it to say Bryant was unable to control the lob pass from quarterback Tony Romo all the way through, and therefore it was changed to an incompletion. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was then able to milk the clock. They won the game by a score of 26-21 and the idea of what constitutes a catch is still argued about today.

That play will be a huge topic of discussion when the two teams meet again on Sunday for the right to go to the NFC Championship game. It will be different this time for sure, with Dallas now owning the home field advantage as well as featuring some stud rookies in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. As for the Pack, most of the roster remains the same although they may be without star receiver Jordy Nelson thanks to some broken ribs.

Even without the freezing temperatures, it will be a game to watch for sure. Let’s look at the factors that will ultimately decide Sunday’s game, though.

1. The Pack’s Long Road

Just a couple months ago all was falling apart for the once feared Green Bay Packers. They were 4-6 and whispers about head coach Mike McCarthy’s job security turned into a deafening roar. Everyone smelt blood and was ready to pounce on this team for one off season.

Then Rodgers spoke out. He said with the team sitting at 4-6 that they could run the table and shrugged off the talk of dissension among the ranks. His team must have believed him because they have not lost since, reeling off seven-straight including their thumping of the New York Giants last weekend.

A 10-6 record in the regular season was enough to win the NFC North and earn them the fourth seed in the NFC. They nearly missed out on that opportunity though as it took a Week 17 win against the Detroit Lions to capture that title.

Just because they are winning doesn’t mean there are no flaws. The Packers lost running backs Eddie Lacy and James Starks during the season and struggled to find suitable replacements. They traded for Knile Davis from the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was eventually released. They also signed Christine Michael after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks, but he has been seldom used.

The most success they have found on the ground has been with converted receiver Ty Montgomery. He, however, struggles with pass protection so they often have to turn to a single back set with their fullback Aaron Ripkowski.

Outside of the running game most things are going pretty well for the Packers. Rodgers is an MVP candidate and their receiving corps is one of the most talented in the league. The defense has been stout against the run which helps them win, but their pass defense is somewhat suspect. They are a team to watch out for, and can explode in a hurry. They just have to remember how they overcame their rough start, and keep their offense firing on all cylinders.

2. Cowboys Stick With Hot Hand

This team wasn’t supposed to be here. Dallas was ridiculed at length by every media outlet for their “failure” to address their backup quarterback spot. This was a hot topic thanks to Tony Romo breaking his collarbone twice in 2015 and the team struggling mightily in his absence. In 2016 he again suffered an injury, this time there was a bone break in his back. The team turned to rookie Dak Prescott, and the rest is, of course, history.

Prescott became the only quarterback not named Tom Brady to toss for more than 3,500 yards and have fewer than five interceptions this season. He wasn’t just a game-manager though, but rather a productive player who is a legitimate MVP candidate who led his team on a franchise best 11-game win streak en route to a 13-3 season.

What may hurt Dak in MVP talks (and Rookie of the Year as well) is the help he received from fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott. The fourth-overall pick led the league in rushing despite not playing the final game as starters rested. Together these two have changed the face of the Cowboys offense which for years relied on Romo to make miracles happen.

Defensively they’re pretty solid as well. While many share the belief that Dallas is bad on defense, they were actually first in the NFL in stopping the run and fifth in points allowed. They’ve also been peaking at the right time as the past few weeks they’ve shown a huge improvement in rushing the passer.

The biggest key for Dallas will be sticking with the hot hand of Prescott as they have all season. Trust him to win it for them.

3. Eliminate Ezekiel Elliott’s Impact

If the Packers do one thing better than anyone in the NFL, it’s throw the ball around as if running is illegal. On Sunday, that’s what they need to do yet again. The Packers are simply awful at running and Dallas is pretty good at stopping the run. That’s a bad combination for Green Bay. Where Dallas can be vulnerable though is stopping the pass. They aren’t great at pressuring quarterbacks and their corners get hardly any turnovers. Rodgers needs to exploit them all day long.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys want to run the ball and keep Rodgers on ice to win. Green Bay can make sure that doesn’t happen by stopping Zeke when he runs, but also by controlling the game with Rodgers and the offense. They faced him in Week 6, back when the Pack was the number one rushing team and didn’t fare well at all. Elliott ran for 157 yards and was able to help his team control the game en route to a 30-16 win. To avoid that, Rodgers needs to put the pressure on early and force Dallas’ offense to either not be on the field or go with a less Elliott-centric approach.

One thing Dallas can’t do is beat the Packers in a shootout. While Prescott is an amazing talent and has an incredibly bright future, he simply isn’t as good as Rodgers. That’s no insult because there really are only a handful of people who ever could be considered in Rodgers’ league as a quarterback. Green Bay would be better suited to win a shootout and should have no problem with the game becoming one.

4. Dallas Plays to Defensive Strengths

Dallas got some great news heading into this game with players like defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and defensive tackles Cedric Thornton and Tyrone Crawford returning from injury. Even better than that news is that cornerback Morris Claiborne has been practicing. His return would be vital as Green Bay has an insane passing attack, one that should be feared even if Jordy Nelson is a no-go. After Nelson was hurt, the Packers exploded on the New York Giants. They are dangerous even without him, so having their best cover guy back would be a huge plus to slow these guys down.

Obviously the game plan on offense should be to control the clock and let Zeke win this thing. What Dallas can’t do is become predictable. They need to be willing to take chances when they are there. But more than that, they have to do what’s in their power defensively to stifle Rodgers. Their returning pieces should help them do that, particularly up front.

Most importantly for Dallas, they can’t give Rodgers forever to throw like the Giants did. This seems impossible for Dallas because the popular narrative is that New York was an elite pass rushing team and Dallas was awful, but this just isn’t true. The Cowboys finished one spot ahead of New York in total sacks for the year, so they too can hold their own and in fact did better than the G-Men. What they need to do in this one is win the battles with the Packers offensive line. If A-Rod has all day to throw he will pick apart the Cowboys. If they can get to him and force him to make throws while receivers are still being covered, Dallas will be much better off.

Who Wins It?

In this one it comes down to trust. Can you trust Aaron Rodgers to move the ball against the Cowboys defense? Absolutely. Can you trust Ezekiel Elliott to run on the Green Bay defense? Absolutely.

Well what about defenses? Who is more trustworthy?The Cowboys defense has proven throughout this year they are up to each and every task. The Packers defense not as much. Even in their huge win this past weekend they had a lot of help. The Giants receivers were getting open, but they kept dropping passes. Had they pulled more of them down, this game may have never gotten out of control like it did.

Rodgers will be great but Dallas can stop the Packers run and can limit the receivers after the catch. What Dallas does best is avoid giving up the long play. Teams have to work for every inch, and this will be a battle.

As for the Packers defense, the Boys just have too many weapons at too many positions (as opposed to the Packers only having receiving weapons) for Green Bay to control. Zeke, Dez, Williams and Beasley are all playmakers and won’t drop passes the way New York did. Then if you focus too much on them tight end Jason Witten can get open and they even have the explosive Darren McFadden as a backup running back who is just a year removed from a 1,000-yard rushing season.

In the end, Dallas’ defense is more trustworthy to slow players down than Green Bay’s. Look for the rookies to continue their magical run with another close, exciting win.

