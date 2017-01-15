NFC Playoff Bracket: Packers advance to NFC Championship Game vs Falcons

The Green Bay Packers stun the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round by winning 34-31. Here is the updated NFC playoff tree heading into the championship.

It took seven games, but NFL fans finally got a great game that went down to the wire. On Sunday evening, the No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) were able to advance over the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3) 34-31.

Green Bay will play the No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) in the 2016 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Kickoff from the Georgia Dome will be at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22. FOX will have the telecast.

Atlanta shredded the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) 36-20 to get to its fourth NFC Championship in franchise history on Saturday night. Green Bay needed an unbelievable catch from tight end Jared Cook and a 50-yard game-winning field goal to beat the Cowboys on the road on Sunday evening.

The NFC Championship Game will feature the two hottest teams in the NFL. Green Bay has won eight straight games, including two in the NFC Playoffs. Atlanta has won five in a row and six of their last seven. This will be the final game in the history of the Georgia Dome. Hats off to Dallas for a great season, but the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC now runs through Atlanta.

Wild Card

Saturday, Jan. 7

8:15 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 26, No. 6 Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers 38, No. 5 New York Giants 13

Divisional

Saturday, Jan. 14

4:35 p.m. ET FOX

No. 2 Atlanta Falcons 36, No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 20

Sunday, Jan. 15

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers 34, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys 31

NFC Championship

Sunday, Jan. 22

3:05 p.m. ET FOX

No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) vs. No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6)

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

6:30 p.m. ET FOX

Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas): NFC Champion vs. AFC Champion

