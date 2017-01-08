NFC Playoff Bracket 2017: Divisional Round Matchups Set

The 2017 NFC Playoff Bracket has advanced and the Divisional Round matchups are set for next weekend.

The Green Bay Packers came into the NFL Playoff as the hottest team in the league. However, many still wondered if that would carry into the postseason. Aaron Rodgers and company answered that on Sunday with an emphatic beatdown of the also hot New York Giants. Now the Pack advances in the 2017 NFC Playoff Bracket and looks ahead to the Divisional Round.

Rodgers and company, of course, join Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the next round. Seattle was also effectively dominant in their big victory over the hapless Detroit Lions. As they advance to the next round, both teams face highly explosive offense in what should be fantastic games.

After a relatively dismal Wild Card Weekend, though, where all of the higher seeds advanced, let’s take a look at what the 2017 NFC Playoff Bracket gives us next. These are the Divisional Round matchups in the conference, complete with a schedule, channel, and a bit of a look at the matchup itself.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons – Sat., Jan. 14, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Like every other Divisional Round matchup in both the NFC and AFC, this is a rematch between these two teams. You might remember the first matchup between the two as the game where Julio Jones and the Falcons were robbed of a pass interference call when Richard Sherman clearly committed the penalty. Playing at home and looking for vengeance, this one should be a fantastic duel between these two squads.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys – Sun., Jan. 15, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

The first time that the Cowboys and Packers met, it was in Lambeau Field and the rookie-led Dallas team came out and proved themselves mightily. Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott dominated in the Week 16 win, pulling out a decisive victory, 30-16. However, the Packers are obviously on an entirely different level right now as they head into the Divisional Round. Subsequently, this one should have all of the fireworks. Let’s just hope we avoid another “Dez caught it” situation.

With the top four seeds advancing in the 2017 NFC Playoff Bracket, these matchups are the ones that fans largely wanted to see. Now we get them on Divisional Round weekend and it should be well worth the wait. For as lopsided as the Wild Card games were, these should rectify that.

This article originally appeared on