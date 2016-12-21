NFC East Roundup Week 15: Giants Or Cowboys Will Win Division

With the Washington Redskins loss to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, there are now only two teams who can win the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys were once thought to be an impenetrable force in the NFC East. They had totaled 11 straight wins after a one point loss to the New York Giants to start the season. However, the Giants remain in contention for the NFC East title, as they managed to beat the Cowboys twice during the season.

Still, it remains a longshot for the Giants to overtake the Cowboys. In order to climb to the top of the division, the Giants would have to win each of their next two games and see the Cowboys drop both of theirs. It is a possibility, but the chances of that happening remain slim.

That said, the Giants will almost certainly make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Their win over the Detroit Lions in Week 15 moved their record to 10-4, and it seems unlikely that any team would be able to overtake them. The Giants have a simple goal in their Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Win, and they are officially in to the playoffs.

Of course, if they were to lose then the Cowboys would wrap up the division and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC without lifting a finger. They do not play until Monday night this week, and it remains to be seen what their plans would be if they were to wrap up the division. I would imagine that they would go a little bit easier on their starters in the contest, and maybe give some of the backups more playing time.

The one team that is looking lost in the playoff race right now is the Redskins. They had a chance to move into the six seed with a win on Monday night, and they failed miserably. They put together one of the worst performances of their season and showed no heart. The team could still make the playoffs, but they will need more help. And, of course, they would need to avoid putting together another dud performance. That could be a tall order.

Overall, the division will likely be wrapped up this week. Unless the Giants win and the Cowboys lose, the Cowboys will be crowned as the NFC East Champions in 2016.

