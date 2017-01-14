NFC Divisional Playoff 2017, Seahawks vs Falcons Live Stream: Watch Online

The Seattle Seahawks face the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Saturday, Jan. 14 in an NFC Divisional Playoff. Here’s all the information you need to watch.

The Divisional Round of the 2017 NFC Playoffs gets off to a great start with the second-seed Atlanta Falcons hosting the third-seed Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons, fresh off a first-round bye, are looking to win their first playoff game since 2012, when they just so happened to knock-off the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are coming off a dominant 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Wildcard Weekend, and will surely hope to keep their playoff momentum going.

The Atlanta Falcons are carried by their explosive offense, led by MVP candidate Matt Ryan at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s group leads the league in scoring (33.8 points per game), are second in yards (415.8 yards per game), and rank first in yards per play (6.69).

On the other hand, the Seahawks are led by their dominant defense. Even though the defense is missing Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, they have not missed a beat. The team allows just 18.3 points per game (third best), 318.7 yards per game (fifth best), and a stingy 5.0 yards per play (fourth best). Whichever unit has the better day will probably leave the Georgia Dome on Saturday with a win.

You can catch the action of the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday on FOX. If you cannot make it in front of a television, you can also stream the game live on FOX Sports Go. You can access the stream and service online using a cable or satellite subscription to log in.

Here are all of the details for Saturday’s game:

Date: Saturday, January 14

Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Stadium: Georgia Dome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

This is a rematch of a Week 6 meeting between the two teams, a 26-24 comeback win by the Seahawks. However, there is one big difference this time around—the Falcons are playing in the comfort of home, not Seattle. The Seahawks have struggled on the road, compiling a 3-4-1 record in the 2016 regular season. The Falcons, meanwhile, have not been dominant at home record wise (5-3), but their offense is much explosive at the Georgia Dome than other where else.

The winner of the game will advance to the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. There’s a lot on the line, and this should be a great game to watch. Enjoy!

