NFC Divisional Playoff 2017, Seahawks at Falcons: Recap, Highlights, More

The Atlanta Falcons offense was too much for even the Seattle Seahawks to handle, carrying the Dirty Birds to an NFC Championship Game berth.

Seattle Seahawks 20 Atlanta Falcons 36

With the Seattle Seahawks getting the ball first in the Georgia Dome for the first 2017 NFC Divisional Playoff Game, they looked to set the tone. Russell Wilson and the offense seemed to shock the Atlanta Falcons defense and methodically drove down the field for seven points. It seemed like, just maybe, this might be another tone-setting playoff win for the Seahawks. The Falcons, however, had other plans.

Matt Ryan and the prolific Atlanta offense responded right away with a long drive of their own for seven points. After the Seahawks added a field goal, though, the momentum changed on two plays in close proximity. A long Devin Hester punt return was called back due to a defensive hold and then that resulted in a safety after Wilson was tripped by his own lineman backed up deep.

Because of that, the Falcons were able to move and take a 12-10 lead. Just before halftime, though, they struck again with a crucial drive orchestrated by Ryan and company. With another score, the Falcons moved ahead 19-10 going into the half.

Coming out of the locker room, it was more of the same as the home team fed off their building and the success from the first half. Without Earl Thomas, the Seahawks secondary had no answer for the Falcons passing attack. Moreover, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman continued to give mixed looks that confused the Seattle front.

Though Seattle tried to make something happen late, it was too much. After a Wilson interception led to a big Falcons score, the lead was too large for the Seahawks on the road to ultimately recover from. Exorcising demons from the controversial regular season loss, the Falcons sealed the game with a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter. And with that, they advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Three Stars

Matt Ryan, Falcons: The MVP candidate looked the part as he diced up the vaunted Seahawks defense. Ryan finished going 26-of-37 for 338 yards and three touchdowns on the evenings

Devonta Freeman, Falcons: If you look at Freeman’s rushing total of 14 carries for 45 yards and a score, you might not be all that impressed. However, when you also factor in his four receptions for 80 yards, he had himself a game on Saturday.

Jonathan Babineaux, Falcons: While many may have looked for Vic Beasley to shine, Babineaux was a beast in owning the poor Seattle offensive line. He finished with three total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Highlights

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone. 2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

Next Game

Obviously this ends the season for the Seahawks after taking the loss. Meanwhile, the Falcons will either be on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys or back at home to welcome the Green Bay Packers, depending on who wins in Sunday’s Divisional Round Game.

This article originally appeared on