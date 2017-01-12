NFC Divisional Playoff 2017: 5 Reasons Cowboys Will Win vs. Packers

Five reasons the Dallas Cowboys are the team to count on to win in their Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers.

We are just days away from another exciting weekend of playoff football! One of the more intriguing games of the coming weekend has to be the Green Bay Packers heading to Arlington, TX to duel with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers won the NFC North with a 10-6 record, and are riding a seven-game winning streak after starting out the year 4-6. They are a red-hot offensive power house that can put points up in a hurry, as they showed during this past weekend of Wild Card games.

Dallas won the NFC East with a record of 13-3. They rode the hot hand of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to 11-straight wins and did so well that the final game of the season was treated like a preseason game. Dallas sat some key players like linebacker Sean Lee and running back Ezekiel Elliot for the entire game. They also rested other key cogs like Prescott and receiver Dez Bryant after playing just a few series.

Both teams enter this game on the heels of a great regular season, but only one can win. Here are five reasons America’s Team will wind up victorious.

5. Return of Mo

What a difference a year makes. Dallas cornerback Morris Claiborne was considered a complete bust of a player for years and fans wanted to see the former sixth-overall selection walk in the offseason.

Instead, Mo returned to the team he grew up rooting for on a much smaller contract than he could have earned had they picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Motivated by the disappointment in his loss of financial security, Claiborne had his best offseason since becoming a pro.

He was far-and-away the best defensive player for the Boys in the preseason and the confidence he showed during that time carried into the regular season. Through seven games he had 26 tackles, deflected five passes and had one interception. Then injuries struck once again and Claiborne has been out ever since.

His absence proved to be a good thing though as Dallas kept winning and was able to get rookie Anthony Brown some valuable snaps. Brown excelled considering his sixth-round status, which just gives the Cowboys more depth now as Claiborne is practicing and should suit up when he is needed most.

With their secondary at full strength, Dallas could find a way to slow the Packers down. Two seasons ago they held Rodgers and company to 26 points and nearly pulled off a win. Earlier this season they held them to 16. This defense can play with Green Bay, and Claiborne makes it an even better matchup for them.

No. 4 Improved Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers hates David Irving. The Cowboys defensive lineman harassed Rodgers all day during their Week 6 showdown. He forced three fumbles and constantly had his mitts in the way of everything Rodgers tried to do. The scary news for A-Rod is that Irving has only improved since then. The last few games of the season showed a new Irving. He took over late in the game against Tampa Bay as quarterback Jameis Winston was unable to move the ball when his team needed to.

More scary news is that he has help. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will be healthy for the first time in several weeks and he is no stranger to playoff success. In two career playoff games Lawrence has two sacks and two fumble recoveries, including the recovery that sealed their win against the Detroit Lions in the 2015 playoffs.

Also returning to the lineup are tackles Tyrone Crawford, who is the heart of this line, and Cedric Thornton. These two have been solid, as has rookie defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who excels at eating up blockers and stuffing the run.

The surprise of the Boys improved pass rushing group though has to be defensive end Benson Mayowa. The former Oakland Raider recorded six sacks on the season, four of which came from Dec. 1 and on. Rodgers may not be harassed all game, but he won’t have forever to throw either thanks to the effort of these guys on the D-Line.

3. Home Field Advantage

Some shrug at home field advantage, but they shouldn’t. Dallas has not lost at home since opening night, and finished the season 7-1 in AT&T Stadium. The Packers are a different team on the road. They went 4-4 away from their friendly confines. So while many scoff at this advantage, it is huge.

Dallas fans have been accused of only cheering for their team when they are winning. That leads to a lack of advantage during seasons in which they struggle, like in 2015 when they went 4-12. This season was different, however. With Dallas winning, the crowd came to life. They were raucous, engaged and effective as Dallas won game-after-game.

They had a real reason to be excited too. Rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both became MVP candidates thanks to their strong seasons which included the Boys beating every team they faced outside of the NFC East.

Working all year to secure home field advantage was a chore, and this team won’t give that up too easily. Dallas may have a reputation for falling on their faces, but this is a different team now. Head coach Jason Garrett has instilled a sense of “fight” in his players and they all bought in. They believe in themselves and the crowd will feed off that confidence giving them a great advantage.

2. Offensive Line and Zeke

The way Dallas won their Week 6 meeting with the Packers is the same formula they will use on Sunday. That formula is simple, dominate with the offensive line and let Zeke do his thing.

Back in their initial meeting, Elliott went for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The line was opening holes for him, and he was patient and methodical in his moves. With him controlling the clock, Dallas kept Rodgers on the sideline and out of rhythm, which is what they plan to do this time as well.

At the time of their first game the Packers were the best run defense in the NFL, and they were gashed. Elliott was also a player with just five games under his belt. Since then, the Packers have dipped as a rush defense and Elliott developed into the league’s leading rusher with 1,631 yards in 15 games.

While he deserves all the credit in the world for his spectacular production, there are five unsung heroes who aided him. Dallas has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, led by tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zach Martin and center Travis Frederick. All three were first-round picks and are nasty blockers who enjoy beating opponents up for 60 minutes.

Nothing makes it feel like these guys and Elliott can’t keep controlling the game as they have all season long.

1. Dak Doesn’t Know He’s a Rookie

Watch any broadcast of a Dallas Cowboys game and you hear the same discussion. Announcers are wowed by the poise and composure of the 23-year-old rookie Dak Prescott. As the quarterback for the most visible team in all sports, he has excelled when there was no reason to believe he would.

Prescott has gone from being a “project” player who needs years to develop to a guy who is in talks for the MVP. The biggest reason for this is his composure in games no matter what noise is going on around him. Dallas head coach Jason Garrett has never been shy when talking about the amazing approach to the game the young man has.

Here’s what he had to say about his quarterback, via K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire:

“I think it’s probably his greatest strength is the poise, the composure and the maturity that he plays with. He’s handled a lot of different situations this year up to this point as a rookie quarterback and whether it’s success or adversity in a game or from week to week, he just seems to continue to focus on what he needs to focus on and strives to get better and do what he needs to do to help our team win.”

On Sunday don’t expect Dallas to wither under the pressure of the situation. So far Prescott has proven that no moment is too big for him, and the team seems to feed off that. Every snap feels like it will be successful with him, and that comes from the confidence and poise he exudes.

Dak simply has no clue he’s a rookie. On Sunday that will play a huge part in Dallas winning the game.

