NFC Championship 2017: Governors Wager on Packers-Falcons

The governors of Wisconsin and Georgia have agreed on a friendly wager ahead of the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship Game.

Fans have every right to be excited about the Green Bay Packers squaring off with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 2017 NFC Championship Game offers a matchup that could be the best of the entire playoffs. After all, what fan doesn’t love high scoring affairs? And these two offenses are two of the best in the league at lighting up the scoreboard.

Obviously fans going into the Georgia Dome will be talking trash and making wagers. The same can be said for the betting public who will put down money on the NFC title game. However, the governors of Wisconsin and Georgia also have agreed to put something on the line for the matchup—all in good fun of course.

As reported by Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wisconsin’s Scott Walker and Georgia’s Nathan Deal agreed on the common political wager of various items and products made by companies based in their respective states.

On behalf of the Packers, Walker and Wisconsin have put Seroogy’s Chocolates, a pair of Leinenkugel’s Wisconsin Red Pale Ale six-packs, honey from Wisconsin Natural Acres, a pair of Travel Wisconsin Old Fashioned glasses and cheese and sausages made in the state, of course, on the line.

Meanwhile, Deal also created a Georgia-themed wager-basket of goodies to send. On the line for Atlanta will be chili dogs from The Varsity, Dickey Farms peach pies, famous peanuts from the state, Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia, and of course some world-famous Coca Cola.

To be frank, the players probably do not care—if they even know—about this wager between governors. However, it adds to the overall experience of being a fan. To see that two politicians are with you in believing in and taking pride in a team on the verge of the Super Bowl is always fun. That’s what Walker and Deal are doing here with this friendly wager.

