New York Jets: Grades for every 2017 NFL Draft pick

The NFL draft is finally in the rear view mirror. All of the picks are gone, and Mike Maccagnan’s third draft as the New York Jets general manager is in the history books. Now, the real work begins at rebuilding the franchise in Florham Park. There aren’t a lot of expectations on Todd Bowles group in 2017, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together.

This was a big draft for Maccagnan. In 2015, he was flush with cash, signed a lot of free agents and used the draft to supplement that talent. Last year, he took one more shot with a veteran team and it fell apart. This is year three, and the Jets are in a full rebuild, whether they want to admit it or not. How he handled the draft is going to tell the fans, and ownership, the direction of this franchise.

I’m sure most of you saw the picks, but the one spoiler is that they did not select a quarterback. Kudos to Maccagnan for not “reaching.” Fix the many other holes on this team and give the quarterbacks on this team a chance to play. Next year, there is a solid quarterback class coming out. Don’t push it just to select one.

With that, let’s get to the evaluations.

Round 1: Jamal Adams, S – LSU

The Jets needed help in the safety department. Calvin Pryor is inconsistent at best. He can level a big hit, but he looks lost at times in pass coverage. Marcus Gilchrist had a rough 2016. Too many times he was late helping out deep. As bad as Darrelle Revis was, he had no help from the over the top coverage. Pro Football Focus ranked Gilchrist as the 53rd best safety, and Pryor the 74th. Keep in mind there is only two on the field at one time typically, meaning they were behind many backup safeties.

It was time for a change. The fact that Adams fell to the Jets at number six was a stroke of great luck. Many experts called Adams the second best defensive player in the entire draft, so getting him at six is great value. Even the franchise was surprised that he was available at number six, and told Adams that if he was available they were going to take him (per the Associated Press). New York kept its word.

In Adams, they bring in a guy that isn’t only a talent, he is also known as a leader. According to his NFL.com draft profile, he is the best leader that LSU has had in years. Coming from a big time football school, that is saying something. His NFL comparison is Darren Woodson. The Jets would sign up for that right now. He can make a play on the football as well as come up and get physical at the line of scrimmage. Bowles like to use his safeties in both roles, making this an exciting selection (per Darryl Slater of NJ.com).

Grade: A

Round 2: Marcus Maye, S – Florida

This one was a bit of a surprise. Now, that’s not to say that this wasn’t a position of need. Everything said on the previous slide still holds true here. The safety play was a liability in 2016. The duo of Pryor and Gilchrist looked like headless chickens too often last year. The cornerback position had to play above its head because they had no help at safety. They never could feel comfortable letting their man go to the coverage up top.

After addressing the position in the first round, however, many thought the team would look elsewhere in Round 2. The cornerback position hadn’t been addressed yet. Revis wasn’t the only problem at the position, though he was the most widely discussed. Why not address the cornerback position here? The Jets also needed help on the offensive line. They didn’t get it here or anywhere in the draft. Why? This is a bit of a gamble for Maccagnan to go with two safeties in a row.

Maye is a talented choice as well. With 205 tackles in four years as a Florida Gator, he was a guy that could lay a hit. Take a look at some highlights:

Maye has the ability to also play free or strong safety and he can be trusted to make the tackle deep. The Jets didn’t have that last year. The pick is a solid one, but it’s one that could have gone in a different direction. Other needs were just as prevalent, if not more after the drafting of Adams in round one.

Grade: B

Round 3: ArDarius Stewart, WR – Alabama

Maccagnan makes an interesting choice with his third round selection. His mantra has typically been to take the best player available. That was what led him to select Leonard Williams back in 2015 when he already had a strong defensive line. That lean towards talent over need had to be the driving force in this selection.

Even with Brandon Marshall gone, the Jets have a dynamic group of wide receivers. Eric Decker may or not be around, but Quincy Enunwa will be. He jumped from being a low-end performer to a guy who could be counted on in 2016. He jumped from 22 to 58 receptions, showing an improved set of hands. The balance of the group is led by Robby Anderson, who Jets fans are excited to see get in a full year of action.

New York didn’t really need to go wide receiver here. But they did, so let’s talk about it. Take a look at his stats as a member of the Crimson Tide:

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD * 2014 Alabama SEC FR WR 6 12 149 12.4 0 0 0 0 12 149 12.4 0 * 2015 Alabama SEC SO WR 15 63 700 11.1 4 5 14 2.8 0 68 714 10.5 4 2016 Alabama SEC JR WR 12 54 864 16.0 8 8 68 8.5 0 62 932 15.0 8 Career Alabama 129 1713 13.3 12 13 82 6.3 0 142 1795 12.6 12

His NFL.com draft profile advises that he is a talented ball tracker, but has room to get better with his hands. Stewart is also small, standing at only 5-11. He did run sub 4.50 in the 40-yard dash though. It’s a tall man’s game. Don’t take a guy only 5-11 when you’re as thin as the Jets at the position. Not a big fan of this choice, but he isn’t a terrible player.

Grade 3: C-

Round 4: Chad Hansen, WR – California

The fact that the Jets hadn’t addressed the tight end position to this point is interesting, considering they don’t really have one. On the other hand, a second wide receiver is a clear indication that Maccagnan wants to give his quarterbacks a chance to succeed. Whether they have the right guy remains to be seen, but unlike past regimes, the Jets want to give them a chance.

On to the player. Hansen stands at 6-2, which is a bit more akin to today’s game. Smaller players get swallowed up in the red zone. He’s a possession type receiver, with an average of 13.6 yards per catch while at California. But he could find paydirt, scoring 11 times in 2016. No matter where you are playing, 92 catches is a great number, and that is what Hansen posted last year. He did only play two years, so game experience is lacking.

He’s not a burner, only running a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. He has some trouble getting off of press coverage, which will hold up his progress in the NFL. To make an impact, he is going to need to get tougher in the use of his hands. Hansen has ability with his hands in tough catch situations, however, which could catch some eyes during camp. If he can’t get off the line, though, nobody will get the chance to see him.

Grade: C+

Round 5, Pick 6: Jordan Leggett, TE – Clemson

Finally, the Jets select a tight end. It has been so long since they have had one. Chan Gailey didn’t really use one. When he did, they weren’t great. Jeff Cumberland was a player that was used in the passing game in the recent past, but he wasn’t very trustworthy. Finally, they bring in a pass catcher at tight end. New offensive coordinator John Morton comes from the Saints, and we know they like to use the tight end.

Now, let’s talk about the selection. He stands at 6-5, which is a wonderful height for the position. Leggett will be someone the quarterback can locate in the red zone. He has performed well around the goal line. Take a look at his stats:

Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD * 2013 Clemson ACC FR TE 7 12 176 14.7 2 0 0 0 12 176 14.7 2 * 2014 Clemson ACC SO TE 9 14 161 11.5 1 0 0 0 14 161 11.5 1 * 2015 Clemson ACC JR TE 15 40 525 13.1 8 0 0 0 40 525 13.1 8 2016 Clemson ACC SR TE 13 46 736 16.0 7 0 0 0 46 736 16.0 7 Career Clemson 112 1598 14.3 18 0 0 0 112 1598 14.3 18

15 touchdowns in two years is nothing to frown about. That is solid output that can help a Jets passing game that sputtered early and often in 2016. A quarterback’s best friend is often an able-bodied tight end that can catch the football. If he can turn some heads in camp, Leggett could become quite the asset.

His draft profile has some red flags, however. Leggett has called himself lazy in the past. That’s not a good sign when joining the big time. If the player can’t put in the effort, he will never see the field on Sunday. The profile also indicates that he is not a great blocker and that he plods into his routes. Hopefully Todd Bowles can turn him around. If not, the pick will be a problem. This one is a boom or bust.

Grade: B-

Round 5, Pick 38: Dylan Donahue, DL – West Georgia

Okay, now we move into the depth portion of the program. No, that doesn’t mean that a starter can’t come from the bottom of the draft. It’s just that often times, players drafted this late end up as more depth pieces than stars. That doesn’t mean the pick can’t be a good one, however. Depth along the defensive line is important, especially when looking to close out games. It is incumbent upon the team to have fresh legs available.

Donahue showed ability to get to the quarterback. Back in 2015, he posted 11.5 sacks and was second team All-America. In 2016, he jumped up to 13.5 sacks, setting the single season conference record. He was the conference player of the year and was a finalist for the Division II Lineman of the Year award. Clearly, Donahue has credentials.

He flashed at the Combine, running the forty yard dash in 4.75 seconds. The Jets have been looking for a speed rusher off of the edge for years. The question is the level of competition. He does come from division two, and the NFL can be a rude awakening. Now, he could be a guy like Damon Harrison, who wasn’t even drafted but emerged into a star. But that remains to be seen. In order to hang around, Donahue will have to make an impact on special teams.

He will have to add some bulk. At 248 pounds he will get swallowed up by offensive linemen. But he has potential as an edge rusher.

Grade: B-

Round 6, Pick 4: Elijah McGuire, RB – Louisiana-Lafayette

It makes sense to look at a running back, but the timing is interesting. Matt Forte is still around, but isn’t getting any younger. Bilal Powell is still there, but no regime has ever felt that he could be the leader at the position. Powell does a lot well, but they have never found that he could be the guy to carry the load. That may be unfair, as he has played well when given the chance to start. But the Jets seem content to have Powell play second-fiddle.

So if they were looking for new blood, why wait until late on day three? There were opportunities to pick a back each day. Be that as it may, they looked at McGuire out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He certainly put up the numbers, take a look:

Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD * 2013 Louisiana-Lafayette Sun Belt FR RB 13 103 863 8.4 8 22 384 17.5 3 125 1247 10.0 11 * 2014 Louisiana-Lafayette Sun Belt SO RB 13 166 1264 7.6 14 45 468 10.4 2 211 1732 8.2 16 2015 Louisiana-Lafayette Sun Belt JR RB 12 209 1047 5.0 13 34 304 8.9 3 243 1351 5.6 16 2016 Louisiana-Lafayette Sun Belt SR RB 13 232 1127 4.9 7 29 238 8.2 2 261 1365 5.2 9 Career Louisiana-Lafayette 710 4301 6.1 42 130 1394 10.7 10 840 5695 6.8 52

McGuire also has experience as a returner, which could make him more appealing to Todd Bowles. His career average per carry is a tempting 6.1, although it went down every year of his career, from 8.4 as a freshman to 4.9 as a senior. A trend is not something you want to see go downward. 42 touchdowns in four years, however, is nothing to frown about, no matter what division the player comes from.

Here is some tape:

McGuire is quick through the hole, without a doubt. He can also catch the football, and that gives him the potential to be on the field longer. A guy that is a “one trick pony” often sees the sideline on third and long. He can block, which will help his cause as well.

On some runs, however, McGuire gives up too easily. His repertoire of cuts is minimal, and too often he is ending the run on the back of a defender rather than making another move. He needs a jump cut, or something else to “break some ankles” and go that extra few yards. At 5-10, 214 pounds, he isn’t big enough to run through guys. He needs to develop some elusiveness to carve a niche as a running back.

But he could make an impact as a returner. There is potential with this late pick.

Grade: B+

Round 6, Pick 13: Jeremy Clark, CB, Michigan

The Jets finally address the cornerback position here in the middle of the sixth round. Anyone who watched the team last year knows that they needed help at cornerback. Darrelle Revis was awful and now he is gone. They added Morris Claiborne, but are there any young corners on this team you have trust in, Jets fans? I know there is nobody that I can think of. Help was desperately needed.

So, Maccagnan looked to Clark in the sixth round. As a junior, he moved to cornerback from safety and started seven times. He picked off three passes and recorded 21 stops. Clark was off to a good start in 2016 as well. But then, he lost the rest of the season due to an ACL tear. It was just the fourth game of the year. Clark wasn’t able to run at all at the Combine due to his rehab.

Even with ability, this pick makes me nervous. Coming off of an ACL tear is always tough. The Jets have too much experience with this (cough, cough, Dee Milliner). However, he was a first round pick, with a lot more invested thanks to former general manager John Idzik. Here it is a little different with Clark being a sixth round pick. The Jets can let him go and not feel any obligation, as opposed to Milliner who had a significant investment.

While the pick is risky, the pick position is not. And if Clark is healthy, he could turn into a sleeper.

Grade: C+

Round 6, Pick 20: Derrick Jones, CB – Ole Miss

Todd Bowles understands defense. He also understands how the Jets defense played last year. The secondary was not good. They couldn’t stop anybody, especially down the field. So, with their last pick of the draft, the Jets selected Derrick Jones from Mississippi.

Jones has actually spent time at wide receiver as well as defensive back in his career. He posted two interceptions in his college career, taking one back for a touchdown. He needs to add bulk to his frame, standing at 6-2 and just 188 pounds. He is a developmental prospect.

Grade: D

As far as the overall grade, we have to look at multiple factors. Of course we look at the players selected, but we also have to judge the process Maccagnan went through. Two of the biggest needs on the team were the secondary and tight end. He addressed the secondary with one of the best defenders in the draft. He addressed the tight end position late with a player whose motor has been questioned.

As far as what he didn’t address, one was smart and the other was questionable. Kudos to Maccagnan for not reaching for a quarterback. Nobody in this year’s class was somebody that jumped out as a franchise player. Offensive line, however, should have been addressed. The line needs bodies as they just weren’t good last year.

Overall Grade: B-

