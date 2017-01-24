New York Jets Full 7-Round Mock Draft: Calculated Risks
It’s amazing how quickly the turnarounds have been for the New York Jets over the past three seasons in regards to their fortunes.
In 2015 they were drafting 6th overall and got Leonard Williams. With him they went 10-6 that season and just missed the playoffs. Then this year they collapsed to 5-11 and are right back holding the 6th pick for the second time in three drafts. Almost like a single blip of a heartbeat on a monitor. The question is what do they do now?
This feels like a team that is on the cusp of a rebuilding phase with several older players on the roster. Having a quality draft would go a long way towards helping them to regain their winning edge. It’s a matter of how to attack it. One thing is for sure. There is a giant elephant in the room they can’t avoid.
1st Round
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
Assessments are all over the place on Mitch Trubisky. Some view him as a 2nd rounder. Others feel he’s got the best skill set of any QB in this draft. He’s athletic, mobile and shows good footwork in the pocket. He’s able to sense pressure and can deliver the ball quickly with good accuracy. His arm strength is solid as well. Teams fear him mostly due to his limited experience, but the tape shows a young man who can make plays.
2nd Round
Tre’Davious White
CB, LSU
In normal years it’s probable that Tre’Davious White would be a 1st round pick. He’s got the tools from the size, instinct, athleticism and experience. His production never jumped off the page but numbers are deceiving. White was a handful for any receiver who went up against him. He plays the press game well and shows the quick downhill burst to break up underneath passes as well. He should be able to play right away
3rd Round
Garett Bolles
OT, Utah
Garett Bolles has climbed boards steadily since the end of the college season. He turned in a standout campaign for Utah, being a big part of their rushing attack with his strong, physical style. He’s still working on some fundamental issues in pass protection but he’s got the physical tools to handle it. Normally he’d be a classic 2nd round pick but his being 24-years old already is what drops him to the 3rd.
4th Round
Carl Lawson
DE, Auburn
This is something the Jets have really missed for quite a few years at the outside linebacker position. Despite their dominant defensive line, their defense as a whole has underachieved to an extent because they couldn’t get the edge rush going. Lawson is the type of high upside gamble a team can make in the mid rounds and potentially get a steal. Lawson has 1st round talent but it’s all a matter of whether he can shake his injury woes.
5th Round
Donnel Pumphrey
RB, San Diego State
6th Round
Lorenzo Jerome
S, St. Francis
7th Round
Tony Adams
C, N.C. State
