New York Jets Full 7-Round Mock Draft: Calculated Risks

It’s amazing how quickly the turnarounds have been for the New York Jets over the past three seasons in regards to their fortunes.

In 2015 they were drafting 6th overall and got Leonard Williams. With him they went 10-6 that season and just missed the playoffs. Then this year they collapsed to 5-11 and are right back holding the 6th pick for the second time in three drafts. Almost like a single blip of a heartbeat on a monitor. The question is what do they do now?

This feels like a team that is on the cusp of a rebuilding phase with several older players on the roster. Having a quality draft would go a long way towards helping them to regain their winning edge. It’s a matter of how to attack it. One thing is for sure. There is a giant elephant in the room they can’t avoid.

1st Round

1

Mitch Trubisky QB, North Carolina The New York Jets need a quarterback. Badly. It’s just a simple fact at this point. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty aren’t the answers. There is no reason to think Christian Hackenberg is ready to take over (or might ever be ready). This franchise is never going to get out of the Patriots’ shadow until they solve their QB dilemma. Have they missed a lot lately? Yes. Should that mean it’s time to stop? Never. Keep it up until the guy is found. Assessments are all over the place on Mitch Trubisky. Some view him as a 2nd rounder. Others feel he’s got the best skill set of any QB in this draft. He’s athletic, mobile and shows good footwork in the pocket. He’s able to sense pressure and can deliver the ball quickly with good accuracy. His arm strength is solid as well. Teams fear him mostly due to his limited experience, but the tape shows a young man who can make plays.

2nd Round

2

Tre’Davious White CB, LSU There was probably no bigger shock in 2016 than the rapid decline of cornerback Darrelle Revis. Counted on to be their primary cover guy, he was burned far more often than he has been at any other time in his career. Age and declined work ethic were to blame. This increases the need for the Jets to shore up that position, given its importance to the 3-4 scheme that they want to run. Lucky for them this draft class appears loaded. In normal years it’s probable that Tre’Davious White would be a 1st round pick. He’s got the tools from the size, instinct, athleticism and experience. His production never jumped off the page but numbers are deceiving. White was a handful for any receiver who went up against him. He plays the press game well and shows the quick downhill burst to break up underneath passes as well. He should be able to play right away

3rd Round

3

Garett Bolles OT, Utah Age has caught up to the New York Jets offensive line. That just happens sometimes. The tricky part is starting the process of bringing in new bodies who can keep things going in a positive direction. Their tackle positions are hardly what one would call secure. Ryan Clady is a shadow of the player he was in Denver. Breno Giacomini was never more than a steady, if unremarkable player at right tackle. Competition for both spots would be welcome. Garett Bolles has climbed boards steadily since the end of the college season. He turned in a standout campaign for Utah, being a big part of their rushing attack with his strong, physical style. He’s still working on some fundamental issues in pass protection but he’s got the physical tools to handle it. Normally he’d be a classic 2nd round pick but his being 24-years old already is what drops him to the 3rd.

4th Round

4

Carl Lawson DE, Auburn Typically the 4th round of a draft is made up of players who fits three categories. They are high athletic talents who just are polished enough in their technique to warrant a higher choice. They had off-the-field issues in college. Or they dealt with persistent injury problems. Carl Lawson falls into that final category. He had a difficult time staying healthy at Auburn. Yet when he was on the field, offenses had a hard time keeping him out of the backfield. This is something the Jets have really missed for quite a few years at the outside linebacker position. Despite their dominant defensive line, their defense as a whole has underachieved to an extent because they couldn’t get the edge rush going. Lawson is the type of high upside gamble a team can make in the mid rounds and potentially get a steal. Lawson has 1st round talent but it’s all a matter of whether he can shake his injury woes.

5th Round

5

Donnel Pumphrey RB, San Diego State It’s early at the Senior Bowl and a buzz is already picking up on Donnel Pumphrey. Don’t be surprised when the Darren Sproles comparisons start. This young man is very short and light for a running back but he makes up for it with speed, quickness and agility. In fact he’s now the all-time NCAA rushing leader. Every time the football gets in his hands, he does something positive with it. Maybe not a pure three-down back, but a dangerous offensive weapon.

6th Round

6

Lorenzo Jerome S, St. Francis Safety was another position that really underachieved for the Jets. Particularly when it came to making impact plays, forcing turnovers. Todd Bowles understands as well as anybody how important that is. Lorenzo Jerome comes from a smaller school at St. Francis but he has pro physical dimensions and showcased his nose for the football with 18 interceptions over his four years there. The size and speed to match up in coverage are there. Can he handle the jump in competition?

7th Round

7

Tony Adams C, N.C. State Nick Mangold is on borrowed time with the New York Jets. It’s apparent retirement isn’t far off. That means center is becoming a more pressing issue for the team moving forward. While maybe not being able to find a long-term replacement, adding depth there is certainly a start. Tony Adams isn’t getting lots of attention due to his being somewhat undersized, but he was a major component of the successful ground attack N.C. State had. He’s experienced, smart and gives constant high effort.

This article originally appeared on