New York Jets: Addressing Offensive Line Depth In 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have to improve their depth on the offensive line in the NFL Draft. Here are three prospects to consider drafting in the late rounds.

By all accounts, the 2017 NFL Draft is not overly rich with high-quality offensive line prospects. That being said, the New York Jets certainly need to address their offensive line situation after years of neglect.

Gone are the days when Gang Green owned one of the best offensive lines in football. Where have you gone, Pro Bowlers D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold and Alan Faneca? Those were the glory days not that long ago, but now New York has to retool and add some quality depth along that line.

The Jets are expected to address other areas of need in the first (sixth overall), second (39) and third (70, 107) rounds of the draft. Gang Green does not have a fourth-round pick. They have so many holes to fill that they could have the first three selections on Thursday and still be left wanting. However, New York can still secure some quality offensive line depth in Rounds 5-7.

Let’s take a look at three prospects the Jets should consider selecting if they’re available in the latter rounds of this year’s draft:

Julie’n Davenport, LT – Bucknell

The cousin of former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Davenport has solid size (6-7, 318 pounds) and could slot in to back up new Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum. The two-time team captain started all four years with the Bison and was named to the All-Patriot League first-team three times (2014-16).

According to Hero Sports, Davenport has an 84-inch wingspan and is known for being an excellent athlete with a high football IQ. He is considered a project at this point in time — he needs to improve his footwork and balance — but the raw talent is there for him to develop into a serviceable pro.

Jon Toth, C – Kentucky

The Indianapolis, IN native is 6-5, 307 pounds and was a four-year starter in the very competitive SEC. A mechanical engineering major, Toth was selected to the first-team All-SEC squad last year. Toth has good bulk and strong body control, but is better as a run blocker than protecting against the pass rush. He seemed to hold his own against Alabama’s superior defensive line last season. Wesley Johnson is New York’s starting center, but Toth could compete for the backup role in training camp.

Damien Mama, LG – USC

A Los Angeles, CA native, Mama stayed home to play with the Trojans and it was a wise decision indeed. At 6-3, 334 pounds, Mama has a true NFL body now after dropping more than 70 pounds since coming to USC three years ago. He was second-team All-Pac 12 in 2016 following an honorable mention All-Pac 12 campaign the year before.

Mama is considered a solid pass blocker with strong hands and good lateral movement. He used to weigh over 400 pounds, so his weight has to be watched carefully. Mama needs to improve his run blocking technique but he has the potential to be a NFL starter. He would likely serve as James Carpenter’s backup initially.

