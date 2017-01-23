New York Jets: 5 Offseason Moves to Manage Salary Cap

How do the New York Jets rectify their salary cap problem in the offseason?

5-11; that was the New York Jets record for the 2016 NFL season. After coming within one win of the playoffs a year prior, Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan and company had a season they would like to quickly forget. Injuries and a significant drop in play from key players led to the downfall of a team trying to win while rebuilding its foundation. Instead, it’s a five-win season that had many questioning whether Bowles and Maccagnan should even be returning.

Right after the final game of the year, however, the team announced that both would return for their third season together. Now the work begins. How does the duo fix this roster and get the Jets back on the winning track?

Unfortunately, Bowles and Maccagnan have a problem as they open the offseason. In 2015, they had money to burn. The Jets were one of the teams with the most money under the salary cap. In 2016, it’s a different story. According to Spotrac, the Jets enter 2017 over the cap by nearly $6 million. They need to clear room not only for free agents and their own players to re-sign, but also draftees.

How do they do it? Here are five moves that will help the cause.

5. Release Darrelle Revis

We start with an obvious one, and that most Jets fans see coming. I have gone over this in relation to the play of Darrelle Revis previously. The short of it is that he’s a shell of the player that they once called Revis Island.

Now we take a look at it simply from a money standpoint. Looking at it that way, it is abundantly clear that he cannot come back. Revis simply makes too much money. According to Spotrac, he is slated to make over $15 million in 2017. That represents just under 10 percent of the team’s total cap number. When he was younger this could be justified, but no longer. Pro Football Focus graded Revis as the 67th best cornerback in the sport. At over 30 years of age, it just doesn’t fit the team anymore.

He could take a pay cut. Guys do that all the time, especially aging veterans, right? To stay and help the team, players take pay cuts. Not this player. Revis has never done it before, instead looking to maximize his worth. It’s his right and understandable in a career where one injury can end it. But it doesn’t make anyone confident that he would take a pay cut if asked.

It will cost the Jets $6 million in dead money if they let him go, but they are going to have to take the hit. It’s time to say goodbye to the future Hall-of-Famer.

4. Release Brandon Marshall

The acquisition of Brandon Marshall was one of Maccagnan’s best. Trading for Marshall in return for a fifth-round draft pick was a stroke of brilliance. He knew that the offense needed weapons, so he went out and acquired one of the best. Maccagnan was rewarded with a season for the ages in 2015. Marshall’s 109-reception, 14-touchdown performance was the type of year Jets fans haven’t seen since Keyshawn Johnson, and the likes of Wesley Walker and Al Toon before that.

In 2016, it all fell apart. Thanks to poor quarterback play and injury to his sidekick Eric Decker, he only managed 59 receptions and three touchdowns. His leadership style wore on members of the team, most notably Sheldon Richardson. Their ongoing problem was well-documented. The bottom line is he rubbed players the wrong way, causing friction.

He also feels he is underpaid. Per USA Today, Marshall told WFAN sports radio in New York exactly that:

“If we’re really talking about production,” Marshall told WFAN radio this morning, “I’ve probably been underpaid for the past six years if we’re really talking about comparing production to receivers across the league.”

With the emergence of players like Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson, they have the youth and the depth to move forward. Spotrac reports that Marshall’s $7.5 million salary is not guaranteed, so the Jets will not take a cap hit if they release him. That’s exactly what they should do.

3. Release Sheldon Richardson

It’s not often that releasing an insanely talented player makes sense, but in this case, it does.

Richardson has been an on-field dynamo since his first round draft selection in 2013. He has posted 18 sacks, 240 tackles, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his young career. He already has one Pro Bowl appearance to his credit (2014). He combined with Muhammad Wilkerson and Damon Harrison in 2015 to form the Jets most dominant defensive line since the “Sack Exchange.”

But Richardson is trouble. The hint came from his one-game suspension this past year. That stemmed from a well-documented incident involving him speeding down a road well over 100 miles per hour with a gun in the car. That should have clued all of us in. As the season progressed, we had the Snapchat issue. Then, we had the feud with Brandon Marshall. So in short, we learn that Richardson is bad for the locker room.

The team can get by with Wilkerson and Leonard Williams. If released, the Jets would free up his entire $8 million (per Spotrac). Releasing a young, talented player is tough, but it has to be done. Not only does it free up money, but it’s also a move that can help the culture of the team moving forward.

2. Restructure Nick Mangold

This one should make Jets fans happy, as it would keep a fan favorite in town. Nick Mangold has been a mainstay of the Jets offensive line since he was selected in the 2006 draft. Leading into the 2016 season, Mangold had missed exactly three starts over ten years. Now that’s durability. Arguably the best center in the game during that time, he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and name first team All-Pro twice.

Then came last season, and Mangold suffered the injury bug. He was only healthy for eight games and is 33 years old. The Jets learned they have a capable player in Wesley Johnson to take over. He played well during Mangold’s absence. Per Spotrac, the veteran is slated to make $9 million, none of it guaranteed. They should move on, right?

For the rebuild, the Jets need to keep a veteran presence around to stabilize things. Mangold is a Jet for life, and has been one of the faces of the team for a long time. Unlike Revis, if he is presented a solution that can keep him on the team that works for both sides, he will jump on it. He has restructured before.

Re-do his deal with a number he can live with, where the cap hit is only in the $4-$5 million range. It will be good for the team and the fanbase will love it. The first reason is much more important than the second.

1. Restructure Buster Skrine

Buster Skrine was signed prior to the 2015 season as part of the rebuild of the Jets secondary. He signed a four-year, $25 million contract upon arrival (per Spotrac). Coming off of a four-interception performance in his final year in Cleveland, New York was expecting big things. Unfortunately, he found himself beaten around a bit, and it continued in 2016.

Skrine has logged two interceptions during his two years in New York. In 2016, Pro Football Focus ranked him 91st in the league at his position. To put it simply, he wasn’t a guy that the Jets could count on in a big spot to make a play. He certainly hasn’t earned the $8.5 million against the cap he is due in 2017 (per Spotrac).

He’s another player that could restructure and they could save $3-$4 million or so, and give themselves a bit more room. While he was a scapegoat many times in the struggling Jets secondary, he’s still a useful player with quality NFL experience. However, that should only be the case if they can make his price tag much more appropriate.

How do these moves look? Disagree? Any moves I missed? Sound off in the comments…

This article originally appeared on