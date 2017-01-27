New York Giants Would Be Wise to Acquire Adrian Peterson

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a premier running back to go the distance come next season. Adrian Peterson is exactly what they need.

The offense of the New York Giants was never up to expectations in 2016. Sure, quarterback Eli Manning totaled another 4,000+ passing yards for the season season while Odell Beckham Jr. headed a formidable group of wideouts at times. However, there were definitive lulls and points where they were downright bad. Perhaps the biggest piece that was missing was a consistent ground game.

Last season, the overall production of running backs for Big Blue left much to the imagination. Rashad Jennings led the pack by totaling 593 rushing yards, 181 attempts, and just three touchdowns. As a matter of fact, all running backs for the Giants totaled just six touchdowns in all of 2016.

Needless to say, the Giants need to get much more production out of their running game—they need an absolute game changer. Manning is another year older and, while he can still take care of business, he won’t be playing forever. The window of opportunity for the Giants to continue being a playoff-contending team is growing shorter by the season as they need to be in a “win now” mode. Especially to make the most out of their veteran cornerstones across the team that again, are only getting older.

That’s why running back Adrian Peterson makes the most sense for the Giants. Sure, fellow NFL Spin Zone contributor Zac Wassink contends he’s not the right choice. However, I’d respectfully disagree.

Not only would Peterson give the Giants an immediate presence out the backfield, but he’s towards the final year or two before hanging it up for good. There are a few concerns on his overall health but the Giants might have a shot at acquiring him if the Minnesota Vikings decide to not exercise his salary option by March 8, 2017.

With his age being a factor at 32 years old heading into next season, his asking price should be within range for the Giants. Peterson knows this could be the final opportunity to have a shot at winning a Super Bowl and, quite honestly, the Giants are just a few pieces away from once again getting back into the championship race.

Money isn’t everything and even Peterson knows that it’s one of the last opportunities he’ll have to sign with a team that is a contender right off the bat. It shouldn’t be expected that Peterson would play all season long, but put in a situation that gives him reps while preserving him is worth a shot by the Giants—especially since they were ranked 29th in the NFL for their run game.

Not only would Peterson bring a great dimension on offense but they would be flat out scary with him in the mix. In addition to everything he would bring to the table, he would also help everyone around him improve. For a promising young running back like Paul Perkins, the ability to be mentored by a future Pro Football Hall of Famer would also help the Giants in the long-term at the position.

This article originally appeared on