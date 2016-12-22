New York Giants: Victor Cruz Facing Career Turning Point

On Thursday, December 22, New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz will revisit the field on which he nearly lost his career.

When the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, wide receiver Victor Cruz will return to the place where his career almost ended. Roughly two years ago, Cruz tore his patellar tendon in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, December 22, Cruz will aim exorcise his demons and put that devastating chapter of his life and career behind him.

Cruz has played well in 2016, recording 29 receptions for 495 yards, one touchdown, and an average of 17.1 yards per reception. The fact he’s played in 13 of 14 games is impressive enough, but the 30-year-old knows the game in Philadelphia will define his season.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN’s NFL Nation, Cruz understands that returning to Lincoln Financial Field will be a turning point in his career.

“I think [it is one of my biggest games], to a certain degree. Just to fight over that hump and get through that game and to play well through that game and hopefully catch a couple balls and get into the end zone one time in that game.”

Getting through this game would help Cruz’s confidence immensely.

Cruz told Raanan that he plans to visit the exact spot where he injured his knee in 2014. He doesn’t feel pressure to, but wants to get all thoughts of what happened two years ago out of his mind and system before the game.

Fellow Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. knows how big this moment is for Cruz and praised him for his strength and character in overcoming such a serious injury.

“I pray that this is his biggest game so far because of everything he’s had to overcome. Not too many people would attempt to come back or keep going. I think it says a lot about who he is as a person.”

It may seem cliche to say say that an injury was career-threatening, but there was a legitimate chance that Cruz would never play again.

The patellar tendon is the tissue connecting the knee bone to the shin. In other words, it’s essentially the tendon that connects the lower half of the leg to the knee.

The fact that Cruz tore his patellar tendon and is still playing at a high level, let alone at 30 years of age, is remarkable.

On Thursday, Cruz will have a chance to achieve the ultimate form of redemption. If he and the Giants manage to defeat the Eagles, they’ll secure a postseason berth for the first time since 2011.

Beckham Jr. believes that helping the Giants do so would be a stepping stone for Cruz as he enters the next stage of his career.

“Clinching the playoffs there would be great for him. It would be great for all of us. Everyone has personal battles in life, and I think this would be a good stepping stone.” It’s worth noting that the last time Cruz helped the Giants make the playoffs, they won the Super Bowl.

Best of luck tonight in Philadelphia, Victor Cruz. Giants Nation is in your corner.

This article originally appeared on