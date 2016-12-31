New York Giants: Veterans Taking The Lead In Super Bowl Push

As the New York Giants approach the NFL Playoffs, two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Casillas is making sure his teammates are prepared for a fight.

The New York Giants have clinched an appearance in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2011. That’s inevitably sparked speculation that the Giants could be in line to do something else they haven’t done since 2011: reach and win the Super Bowl.

With the Giants preparing for Week 17 and the postseason, veteran linebacker Jonathan Casillas gave an impassioned speech to his teammates on the practice field.

Casillas is a two-time Super Bowl champion who’s in his second season with the Giants. He’s widely regarded as a true leader of the Giants, as well as a consistent and reliable contributor whose effort goes questioned.

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, third-year linebacker Devon Kennard is taking Casillas’ advice to heart.

“For me being a younger guy, I follow the lead of the guys who have been there before,” Kennard said. “I know I’m gonna bring my best effort and leave it all out on the field every day, hopefully until Feb. 5. But it’s the older guys we all got to lean on because they’ve been there before. They know how to get it done.” That’s all the veterans can ask of the younger players who haven’t been there before. The presence of veteran voices in the locker room often play the defining role in a team experiencing success in the postseason. Those who haven’t been there often struggle to overcome the challenge of defeating veteran teams. Fortunately, Casillas is one of 10 players on the Giants’ roster who have won a Super Bowl ring at some point in their respective careers.

The question is: can the Giants step up and live up to their full potential?

New York is allowing an average of 18.3 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the NFL. The offense is led by a two-time Super Bowl champion in quarterback Eli Manning and a superstar wide receiver in Odell Beckham Jr.

The odds may not be in New York’s favor, but that’s been the story for a vast majority of the championship teams in the Giants’ rich history.

With the veterans leading the charge, it’s possible that history will repeat itself in 2016.

