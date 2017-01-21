New York Giants: Tight Ends To Consider In 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants will enter the 2017 NFL Draft with a need to improve at tight end. Who should the Giants be targeting at a position of need?

The New York Giants are preparing for an NFL Draft that will go a long way towards defining the trajectory of the organization. Every draft class holds promise and potential, but 2017 is a special year based on what New York was able to achieve.

As the Giants prepare to make yet another leap and go from postseason-caliber to NFL champions, one can’t help but point out the areas in which they must improve.

New York finished the 2016 NFL regular season with its highest win total since 2005. As well as securing an impressive 11-5 record, the Giants made the playoffs for the first time since 2011 by securing a Wild Card berth.

For as impressive as the season may have been, Jerry Reese will need to be just as good during the 2017 offseason as he was in 2016.

One could make a powerful case that the Giants’ greatest position of weakness entering the offseason is at tight end. New York’s tight ends combined for 82 receptions, 631 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

As the Giants look for ways to improve at the tight end position, the best solution to their issues could be found through the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jake Butt, Michigan Wolverines

Age: 21 (7/11/1995)

Class: Senior

Height & Weight: 6’5″ & 250 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 46 receptions, 546 yards, 4 touchdowns

Jake Butt suffered a torn ACL during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016—the second time he’s endured said injury. That will inevitably hurt his draft stock, but there’s very little question in NFL circles pertaining to whether or not Butt has the necessary talent to be a star.

If Butt slips down draft boards and Jerry Reese has filled the other pressing needs, it would behoove the New York Giants to take a chance on his upside.

Butt’s health will be the hottest of topics leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, but his ability and potential remain intriguing. He’s a 6’6″ and 250-pound target with great hands and an uncanny ability to make plays in the open field.

With big hands that allow him to make plays in traffic, as well as respectable fundamentals as a blocker, Butt has the tools to overcome this injury.

The red flag is that a major aspect of Butt’s appeal was his speed, agility, and acceleration when running routes and making plays after the catch. It stands to reason that he could maintain his athleticism, but it’s also possible that he’ll lose a step after such a severe injury.

When a player has the character and raw ability that Butt possesses, it’s imply impossible to write the 2016 John Mackey Award winner off as an option for the Giants.

Evan Engram, Ole Miss Rebels

Age: 22 (9/2/1994)

Class: Senior

Height & Weight: 6’3″ & 227 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 65 receptions, 926 yards, 8 touchdowns

Entering the 2016 college football season, all eyes were on Evan Engram to make the leap for the Ole Miss Rebels. With Ole Miss’ top playmakers either graduating or entering the NFL Draft, Engram was left to anchor the Rebels’ offensive attack.

Engram justified every ounce of the hype with a spectacular senior season that helped him emerge as one of the premier playmakers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Engram spent four years at Ole Miss, amassing 162 receptions for 2,320 yards and 15 touchdowns. His career mark of 14.3 yards per reception is a fair reflection of the explosiveness he brings to the tight end position.

Though he might not be the biggest of players or the strongest of blockers, Engram wins jump balls, moves well after the catch, and is true matchup nightmare.

There are some who believe that Engram will line up at wide receiver at the next level. If the New York Giants make that determination, then he’ll likely be removed from their draft board in the event that New York hasn’t yet drafted a tight end.

If it’s determined that Engram can play tight end, however, the Giants would be adding another lethal weapon to Eli Manning’s receiving corps.

Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech Hokies

Age: 21 (8/8/1995)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height & Weight: 6’7″ & 245 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 48 receptions, 691 yards, 7 touchdowns

In a class that’s flush with talent at tight end, you won’t find many better in the passing game than Bucky Hodges. With a big body and intriguing athleticism, Hodges has the invaluable ability to box out and make contested plays.

The New York Giants already have two dynamic receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, but adding Hodges would give Eli Manning quite the option at tight end.

Of the tight ends in the 2017 NFL Draft, one could argue that Hodges has the highest ceiling. He stands at 6’7″ and 245 pounds, which is reason enough to covet his presence as a big target who’s easy to find across the middle.

Hodges also does a solid job of positioning himself for contested catches and picking up extra yardage by fighting through contact.

Hodges must improve as a blocker, but he has the size to fill out and become a powerful force in run protection. Although there’s more upside than established ability, Eli Manning would have a walking mismatch to utilize in the passing attack.

The thought of Hodges, Odell Beckham Jr., and Sterling Shepard running routes in the same offense is nothing short of alluring.

O.J. Howard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Age: 22 (11/19/1994)

Class: Senior

Height & Weight: 6’6″ & 251 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 45 receptions, 595 yards, 3 touchdowns

Easily the best tight end prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft comes from college football’s equivalent to a professional team: the Alabama Crimson Tide. O.J. Howard is a big target with good hands and an invaluable consistency as a blocker.

If the New York Giants are thinking of drafting a tight end in the first or second round, then Howard should be the top priority.

Every player on this list offers reason for intrigue, but Howard has the most balanced combination of strengths. He’s an eager blocker who could improve his technique, but moves his feet and is willing to help open up running lanes.

Howard also has the unique combination of speed and ball skills that could make him a featured pass-catcher in Ben McAdoo’s offense.

Standing at just under 6’6″ and a solid 251 pounds, Howard is as impressive from a physical perspective as any tight end in this draft class. He needs to improve his route running, but is more than capable of making plays and gaining separation.

Much could change between now and April, but Howard’s hands, athleticism, and blocking ability could make him worthy of a first-round pick.

Jordan Leggett, Clemson Tigers

Age: 21 (1/31/1995)

Class: Senior

Height & Weight: 6’5″ & 260 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 46 receptions, 736 yards, 7 touchdowns

As the old saying goes: big time players make big time plays. Jordan Leggett has proven to fit the bill as one of the most important contributors to a Clemson Tigers team that made back-to-back National Championship Game appearances.

Fresh off of helping Clemson win the national championship on Jan. 9, 2017, Leggett’s history of making big plays in big games has inevitably aided his draft stock.

Leggett ended his collegiate career by recording seven receptions for 95 yards during Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the 2017 National Championship Game. It was just two games after he tallied two touchdowns in the ACC Championship Game.

It also followed the five receptions, 78 receiving yards, and one touchdown that he tallied against Alabama in the 2016 National Championship Game.

Standing at 6’5″ and 260 pounds, Leggett knows how to make defenses look bad. He hasn’t looked the part of an elite player—primarily due to his lackluster blocking—but he has the immeasurably valuable proven history of stepping up in the clutch.

Beyond the clutch performances, Leggett has the size, frame, athleticism, and playmaking ability to be a standout performer at the next level.

David Njoku, Miami Hurricanes

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height & Weight: 6’4″ & 245 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 43 receptions, 698 yards, 8 touchdowns

Three things are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and the Miami Hurricanes producing NFL-caliber tight ends. David Njoku is the next in line as a gifted playmaker with the size and ball skills to be a standout performer at the next level.

If the New York Giants are looking for a tight end who can help elevate the passing attack, then Njoku may need to be at the top of the list.

Njoku could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Jeremy Shockey, and Kellen Winslow Jr. as Miami tight ends turned NFL stars. He’s an explosive athlete who can turn a routine play into a massive gain.

With the size and strength to overwhelm safeties, as well as the speed and elusiveness to outclass linebackers, Njoku is an attractive option for the Giants.

Njoku’s upside is even more intriguing than the list of tight ends who have emerged from Miami before him. He’s shown a willingness to fight through contact, as well as versatility in the routes he can run and patience in the way he reads a defense after the catch.

Njoku has a natural ability to find himself under passes and win the battle for throws into the end zone, which cannot be undersold or understated.

If Jerry Reese feels that Njoku the best player on the board in Round 1, it would be easy to justify the Miami star becoming the newest member of the New York Giants.

This article originally appeared on