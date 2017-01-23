New York Giants: Quarterbacks To Consider In 2017 NFL Draft

The Eli Manning era will continue in 2017, but it’s time to find his heir apparent. Who should the New York Giants consider selecting in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Eli Manning has been the starting quarterback for the New York Giants in every game they’ve played since his first start in 2004. His streak of 201 consecutive regular season starts ranks amongst the most impressive feats in NFL history.

For as much of an iron man as Manning may be, the time to find his heir apparent has officially arrived for Jerry Reese and the Giants.

Manning is coming off of a season during which he completed 63.0 percent of his passes and threw for 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Over the course of his final seven regular season starts, however, Manning had seven touchdowns to six picks.

Manning didn’t necessarily play poorly in 2016, but at 36 years of age, Giants fans saw glimpses of his mortality.

Even if Manning had played at a high level, he’s approaching 40 and is losing some of the tread on his tires. It’s rare that players go until the age of 40, and while Manning has been incredibly durable, New York approaching the end of an era.

With Manning’s war with father time approaching its conclusion, it’s only fair for the Giants to draft a player to groom and develop behind him.

Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech Hokies

Age: 23 (1/16/1994)

Class: Junior

Height & Weight: 6’3″ & 235 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 3,552 YDS, 63.5% CMP, 29 TD, 8 INT; 204 ATT, 846 YDS, 12 TD

Jerod Evans is a big and athletic quarterback who burst onto the scene during the 2016 college football season. Lethal with his legs and impressive as a thrower, Evans is an upside player whom the New York Giants can develop over multiple seasons behind Eli Manning.

With Evans projected to be a fifth-round draft pick, the risk would be minimal in selecting and grooming him to be Manning’s heir apparent.

Evans isn’t yet ready to be a starting NFL quarterback, but that’s the exact appeal of New York drafting him. Manning is locked in as the starter, which means Evans would be tasked with backing him up, studying his ways, and improving fundamentally.

A two-time Super Bowl champion would be quite the mentor and the continuity of a returning head coach in Ben McAdoo would only help Evans progress.

The Giants’ offense consistently utilizes short and intermediate passes that trust the wide receiver to create after the catch. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard on the receiving end of those throws, Evans would have intriguing safety blankets.

There’s still significant room for improvement as far as his pocket presence is concerned, but Evans has size, arm strength, and underrated touch on throws to the end zone.

There’s upside to explore.

Brad Kaaya, Miami Hurricanes

Age: 21 (9/3/1995)

Class: Junior

Height & Weight: 6’4″ & 215 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 3,532 YDS, 62.0% CMP, 27 TD, 7 INT

It’s impossible to ignore the upside that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya possesses. He’s a 6’4″ pocket passer who takes care of the ball and does a solid job of withstanding pressure in the pocket.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a solid NFL player, but he has the skill set to be an ideal player for the New York Giants to groom behind Eli Manning.

Miami’s all-time leader in passing yards, Kaaya isn’t afraid of going deep and does an acceptable job of putting the ball where it needs to be. He didn’t win as much as some would have liked him to, but he has the fundamentals of a backup NFL quarterback.

If Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Ben McAdoo, a former quarterbacks coach, can help him develop his game, Kaaya could be the starter of the future.

Kaaya’s fundamentals are strong, but he’s been criticized for playing too much by the book. An NFL quarterback needs to be able to make plays when things break down, and while Kaaya has done that on occasion, he doesn’t always show the necessary ingenuity to be a star.

Kaaya may not do anything that blows you away like a star-caliber quarterback normally does, but he clearly has the fundamentals to be a quality backup turned potential starter.

Chad Kelly, Ole Miss Rebels

Age: 22 (3/26/1994)

Class: Senior

Height & Weight: 6’2″ & 224 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 2,758 YDS, 62.5% CMP, 19 TD, 8 INT; 81 ATT, 332 YDS, 5 TD

The process could come full circle for the New York Giants with the selection of yet another Ole Miss Rebels quarterback. The name on the front of a college jersey isn’t relevant during the NFL Draft, but Chad Kelly is a low-risk prospect with a high ceiling.

According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been told by executives around the league that Kelly will be a seventh-round draft pick following a season-ending knee injury.

“I think his draft stock was mid-to-late round prior to this week, but I’ll be surprised if he’s anything other than a seventh-round pick after this unfortunate injury.”

In other words: if the Giants have already filled their positional needs, they can take a low-risk chance on Kelly.

Kelly, the nephew of NFL legend Jim Kelly, has the size, talent, and athleticism of an NFL-caliber quarterback. His on-field decision making has been an issue, however, which is why he was a mid-to-late round round prospect prior to his injury.

Considering the Giants are firmly committed to starting Eli Manning in 2017, however, that would give Kelly at least one full season to learn and develop.

The knee injury is what could spoil this plan, as it’s unlikely that Kelly will be ready for training camp or the preseason. Nevertheless, he could learn from Manning and Ben McAdoo about how to better manage an NFL game.

If the Giants can get Kelly in the sixth or seventh round, it would be hard to fault general manager Jerry Reese for doing so.

Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Age: 21 (9/17/1995)

Class: Junior

Height & Weight: 6’3″ & 230 pounds

2016 Season Statistics: 5,052 YDS, 65.7% CMP, 41 TD, 10 INT; 131 ATT, 285 YDS, 12 TD

It’s admittedly rare that players make a successful transition from an air raid offense to the NFL. That’s especially true of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, which run a wonderful offense from a production perspective, but don’t often produce NFL-caliber quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes II is the player who could buck the trend and develop into a quality player at the next level.

There has been talk that Mahomes could come off the board in the second or third rounds, which may be too early for the New York Giants to take him. If New York fills its biggest holes early in the draft, however, then Mahomes would be an intriguing player to invest in.

The system may turn you off from Mahomes, but he knows how to make quick throws and fast decisions when given direction—a plus for Ben McAdoo’s system.

Mahomes has the ability to create with his legs and make accurate throws on short to intermediate route throws. His pocket presence must improve, however, as he makes too many poor decisions under pressure and doesn’t always keep his feet set when he throws.

In a draft class with a limited supply of high-quality quarterback prospects, however, Mahomes could be worth the risk in the middle rounds.

The question is: is there actually a quarterback prospect for the New York Giants to consider taking in 2017?

