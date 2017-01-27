New York Giants: Offensive Tackles To Consider In 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are in dire need of an improvement along the offensive line. Who should the Giants be looking at prior to the 2017 NFL Draft Combine?

The 2017 NFL Draft will provide Jerry Reese and the New York Giants with an invaluable opportunity to continue building towards the future. The Giants’ youth movement is nothing if not intriguing, and the annual selection process will provide an opportunity to solidify the roster.

As the Giants weigh their options, it’s hard to find a need more pressing than the void at offensive tackle.

New York has a considerable amount of talent, but it hasn’t been able to solidify its offensive line. Left guard Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg are outstanding interior anchors, but right guard, left tackle, and right tackle are all positions of need.

No matter which position Ereck Flowers plays in 2017, it’s only rational to start at tackle, where New York ranked amongst the worst in the NFL in 2016.

The 2017 NFL Draft is believed to be devoid of elite talent at offensive tackle. Having said that, Reese has drafted well before and could find another diamond in the rough at the most significant position of need.

The question is: which offensive tackles should the Giants be eyeing before digging deep at the 2017 NFL Draft Combine?

Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh Panthers

Adam Bisnowaty is an offensive lineman with an edge to him. He doesn’t back down from challenges in pass or run protection, plays a physical game, and has the athleticism to play multiple positions.

Bisnowaty may end up being better suited to play guard in the NFL, but the talent level is clearly there and the upside is worth exploring.

Bisnowaty is the type of player who will play through the whistle, which is exactly what the Giants need along the offensive line. Far too often in 2016, Eli Manning and the running backs were taken down in the backfield because of a lackluster effort by the offensive line.

No matter what flaws he may have, effort will be guaranteed from Bisnowaty every time he takes the field.

Bisnowaty could end up being New York’s selection due to the fact that he’s widely projected to be an early third-round draft pick. If he slides to the end of Round 2 or Round 3, it could be worth giving him a chance to come in and earn a starting role.

Whether he plays guard or tackle, Bisnowaty has the mental makeup and physicality to be an effective offensive lineman.

Garett Bolles, Utah Utes

With Cam Robinson unlikely to be available to the New York Giants, it’s likely that Garrett Boles will be the best offensive tackle available. The Utah Utes star is a joy to watch on film and an athletic marvel.

If the New York Giants are looking to get more athletic along the offensive line, then there isn’t a better option to select than Bolles.

Bolles has elite athleticism and fantastic feet, which inevitably creates the possibility for him to play left tackle. Protecting Eli Manning’s blindside must be a top priority, and whether or not the Giants go through free agency to find a solution, Bolles is a tantalizing option.

Some fear that his legs are shorter than what’s typically adequate for an offensive tackle, but his athleticism and footwork make up for that.

Bolles is the type of lineman whom running backs would love to play behind. He accelerates to the next level and takes on linebackers to clear even more space for his runners, and has the lateral quickness to shift over and protect on third down.

The Ereck Flowers experiment may not be yielding positive results, but New York can’t run from every athletic phenom at offensive tackle.

Roderick Johnson, Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles tend to produce high-quality NFL players, but this is about the name on the back of the jersey. In this instance, Roderick Johnson is an intriguing offensive lineman who’s as accomplished as any lineman in this draft class.

A dominant run blocker who has shown flashes of excellence in pass protection, Johnson could help the New York Giants revive their run game.

Johnson’s combination of agility and power enabled him to become one of the most revered run blockers in the country at Florida State. He played a critical role in Dalvin Cook’s emergence as a college football superstar.

Johnson has room to improve in pass protection, but there’s very little question pertaining to if he has the natural talent to be a high-quality NFL player.

The knock on Johnson during his collegiate career was that he didn’t always live up to his potential. Due to the disappointing results of the Ereck Flowers experiment, it would be understandable for Reese to pass on Johnson if he felt it was another project.

Johnson is further along in his fundamental development than Flowers was at this stage, however, and he could be worth taking..

Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin Badgers

There’s a legitimate possibility that Wisconsin Badgers star Ryan Ramczyk won’t be available at No. 23 overall. He’s one of the Top 2 offensive tackles in this draft class, and he has a legitimate opportunity to come off the board in the Top 20.

There are rational concerns about Ramczyk’s game and overall bill of health, but if the former Badger falls to No. 23, he could be worth it.

In a draft class that’s thin on offensive tackles, Ramczyk is one of the few players who’s worth Jerry Reese’s time. He makes up for his somewhat short arms with his athleticism and speed off the snap, as well as his football IQ.

Ramczyk falls in line with the Wisconsin offensive linemen who have come before him as a disciplined and intelligent player who can play multiple positions.

Ramczyk’s athletic ability offers reason to believe he could potentially play left tackle. I’m of the belief that he’d be best at guard, but that versatility is just another reason to consider using a first-round pick to select him.

The Giants have areas of need at both offensive guard and offensive tackle, which elevates versatile contributors like Ramczyk to legitimate candidacy.

The question is: who will Reese actually target on draft day?

