New York Giants NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Giants were frustratingly inconsistent in 2016, beating the Cowboys twice but exiting the playoffs on the first weekend. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down New York's biggest draft needs: It’s only a matter of time before the Giants meet left tackle Ereck Flowers at a diner and begin the conversation with, “Look, you’re a great guy, but….” Yes, the 2015 first-round pick has just 31 NFL starts, but he’s made few strides with his grossly flawed fundamentals. At best, Flowers can survive, not thrive. Maybe a move to right tackle would help—not because it’s an easier position (in many ways, it’s more difficult) but because it would give Flowers a chance to overhaul his mechanics. In the Giants’ quick-strike passing game, high-priced offensive linemen shouldn’t be a priority. But in their very basic north/south ground game, which wasn’t close to good enough last year, they should be.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama. For as much as the Giants could use Zach Cunningham or Jarrad Davis, the pick here is Robinson because the drop-off from Tier 1 to Tier 2 at tackle is greater than at linebacker. In other words, the Giants can find a starting LB in Round 2 or 3. They need to pounce on the tackle spot here, and Robinson can plug in as a road grader.

Here's the full list of picks the Giants hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 23, 23rd overall

Round 2, Pick 23, 55th overall

Round 3, Pick 23, 87th overall

Round 4, Pick 34, 140th overall

Round 5, Pick 23, 167th overall

Round 6, Pick 23, 207th overall

Round 7, Pick 23, 207th overall

This article originally appeared on