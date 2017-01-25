New York Giants Met With Two NFL Draft Prospects At 2017 Senior Bowl

According to a recent report, the New York Giants met with two 2017 NFL Draft prospects at the 2017 Senior Bowl. Find out who they are.

The New York Giants have roughly three months to prepare for the franchise-altering event that is the NFL Draft. There are positions of need on both offense and defense, and general manager Jerry Reese is already preparing to address them.

During a practice for the 2017 Senior Bowl, the Giants met with a pair of prospects who could help fill voids and solidify the future.

New York is coming off of a season during which it went 11-5 and ended a postseason drought. Nevertheless, it will only maintain and build upon its current level of success if it’s willing to lose its ego and continue to improve.

According to Charlie Campbell of Walter Football, the Giants have begun that process by meeting with two prospects at the Senior Bowl.

New York Giants – West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas and Michigan guard Kyle Kalis

More meetings are certain to come.

Rasul Douglas is a gifted ball hawk who starred at cornerback for the 10-3 West Virginia Mountaineers. He tied for the FBS lead with eight interceptions during the 2016 season, including a 54-yard touchdown return.

Standing at 6’2″ and 203 pounds, the East Orange, New Jersey native has the size and ball skills to be an impact player.

If the Giants are looking to add a playmaker to the secondary, it would be tough to find a more intriguing option than Douglas in the second or third rounds.

Kyle Kalis is a 6’6″ and 305-pound offensive guard who is known for his physicality inside. He’d address a position of need for the Giants, which have a star guard in Justin Pugh, but lack an ideal complement on the right side of the line.

Kalis is a projected late-round selection, but he’s also been pegged as a player who can improve their draft stock at the Senior Bowl.

Reese is digging deep and searching for a diamond in the rough at the Senior Bowl. Thus far, he’s conducted two intriguing interviews.

