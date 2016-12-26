New York Giants: Landon Collins Says Defense Wins Championships

Landon Collins knows that defense wins championships in the NFL. He’s preparing to help the New York Giants achieve that very feat.

The New York Giants are going to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2011. For all of the scrutiny that general manager Jerry Reese faced for investing $200 million in the defense, the ends have justified the means.

The 10-5 Giants are going to the playoffs and the defense has been one of the driving forces behind that success.

New York enters Week 17 ranked No. 3 in the NFL with an average of 18.3 points allowed per game. Offseason additions such as Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, and Olivier Vernon have been invaluable, but the player garnering Defensive Player of the Year hype is safety Landon Collins

According to Bart Hubbuch of The New York Post, Collins reiterated one of the oldest adages in sports: offense wins games, but defense wins championships.

“I always say defense wins championships and offense wins games,” said safety Landon Collins, who had two stops of Mathews in that goal-line sequence. “We love being on the field at the end of the game, so any time we have that opportunity we’re going to try to be the best we can be.”

Defense wins championships and there aren’t many better than the group that Steve Spagnuolo and the Giants have assembled.

New York has a long history of getting hot at the perfect time. Starting quarterback Eli Manning is headed to the Hall of Fame based on the strength of his postseason success and uncanny ability to go off against elite competition.

For as strong as his postseason resume may be, Manning and the Giants will only win if the defense continues to play at an elite level.

Fortunately, the Giants have firmly established themselves as one of the most dominant defensive teams in the NFL.

New York lost star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to an injury that could keep him out until the NFC Championship Game. There’s still an extraordinary level of talent on the roster, however, and the results have been in New York’s favor.

If nothing else, it’s clear that Collins and the defense remain confident in their ability to dominate in Pierre-Paul’s absence.

Winning the Super Bowl will be no easy task, but the Giants’ defense is strong enough to make that possible.

