New York Giants: Jerry Reese Evaluating Ereck Flowers’ Future

General manager Jerry Reese has publicly acknowledged that the New York Giants have a decision to make about the future of Ereck Flowers.

Ereck Flowers is one of the most physically imposing individuals in the NFL. He’s a 6’6″ and 315-pound powerhouse who has the athleticism to turn the heads of even the most jaded of football fans.

Unfortunately, two years into his NFL career, Flowers’ technique and execution have left much to be desired.

Flowers is coming off of a season during which he faced consistent scrutiny for his play at left tackle. He did a poor job of protecting the quarterback and Giants fans never let him go a day without hearing about it.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN’s NFL Nation, general manager Jerry Reese plans to give a fair and appropriate evaluation of Flowers.

“Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? We will evaluate that. But I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player.”

Reese’s comments on the matter are the best summarization of what’s frustrated many about the Flowers situation.

Flowers has the size, strength, and athletic ability to be a high-quality NFL player. Unfortunately, he’s been routinely exposed at left tackle, which has resulted in Reese publicly questioning if he should be playing a different position.

Pro Football Focus rated Flowers as the No. 64 offensive tackle in the NFL, with an overall grade below 50 out of 100 and a pass protection grade below 40 out of 100.

Flowers was strong against the run, but his inability to protect Eli Manning has been noticeable and costly during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In evaluating Flowers’ future at left tackle, the Giants could simultaneously fill a void and determine its offseason activity. Shifting Flowers to either right tackle or guard would address an area of need. It would also create an opening for an offseason acquisition.

With intriguing talent to be found in the NFL Draft and free agency, New York has options.

The question is: what will the future hold for Ereck Flowers and the New York Giants?

