New York Giants: Harrison Honored By Pro Football Focus

To say the New York Giants improved their defense in 2016, is a vast understatement. Big Blue’s “D” went from a liability to an asset in one offseason. This transformation was not done by accident. By a stroke of good fortune, however, teams let All-Pro players like: Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon test free agency. All three were credited with improving the Giants, but Harrison may have been the most important “new” piece.

Damon Harrison: Best Run Defender

According to Pro Football Focus, Damon Harrison was the top rush defender in the NFL. Harrison attained an 88.9 run-stopper grade, as articulated by the evaluation service. Even better, the G-Men were able to sign him after the New York Jets deemed him expendable. Granted, Gang Green had salary cap issues that affected this decision, but it truly was an unwise choice.

According to Spotrac, the Jets signed Muhammad Wilkerson to a 5-year, $86,000,000 contract, that included a $15,000,000 signing bonus, with $53,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $17,200,000.

Thankfully, because of the Jets’ decision, the Giants were able to ink Damon Harrison to a 5-year, $46,250,000 contract, including a $8,000,000 signing bonus, $24,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $9,250,000.

Wilkerson attained a 44.1 grade from PFF, which clearly demonstrated how wrong the Jets really were.

Conversely, how good was Harrison?

According to PFF, “Harrison racked up 49 defensive stops in the run game this season, 10 more than any other defensive tackle. That mark tied the record for the most PFF has ever recorded for a defensive tackle, breaking a record he set himself a year ago. Only eight other defensive tackles could even get within half of Harrison’s tally over the season, and he played fewer snaps against the run than many of them.”

Will Harrison be a one-hit wonder? Not a chance.

“We weren’t number one in anything, so there is always room for improvements in that regard,” Harrison said to the team’s official website. “Just have to get better. Our run defense, overall defense and points allowed, we were pretty good. It could’ve been better — creating turnovers, scoring touchdowns and causing havoc.”

This article originally appeared on