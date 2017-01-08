How to watch Giants vs. Packers: Live stream, game time, TV

The New York Giants are making their first appearance in the playoffs in four years and will take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday.

The Packers come into the playoffs as the hottest team in the league, winning their last six games of the regular season. Led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes, Green Bay is seeking their first title since the end of the 2010 season.

The Giants have already lost to the Packers earlier this year in Green Bay, but might have to rely on their their defense, which gave up on 17.8 points per game, ranking second in the NFL.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

