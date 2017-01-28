New York Giants: Free Agent Game By Reese Affecting JPP Negotiations

The New York Giants got back to the NFL playoffs riding a wave of free agency. General manager Jerry Reese inked stars Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon (Big 3). In addition, Big Blue signed Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year, make good contract of $10 million. Guess what? Pierre-Paul made good and now is looking to cash in on his performance. The question becomes: Can JPP fit into the Giants salary structure?

New York Giants Free Agency Game

While the New York Giants moved forward as a franchise in 2016, the template they used is a flawed one. Playing the free agency game can be like going out on New Year’s Eve. It usually is a lot of fun, but the hangover can be brutal.

Overall, the Giants invested $189.75 million in the Big 3, and each signed a five-year contract. In 2017, only Eli Manning will make more than the Big 3, and they currently account for almost 25 percent of the entire salary cap, according to Spotrac.

So having the Big 3 is great, but filling in additional players became difficult because of them.

Jason Pierre-Paul set the parameters of his next contract after the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. “I’m not signing another one-year deal,” Pierre-Paul said according to the New York Post on Jan. 9, 2017. “I’ve proved it, I’ve showed it. There’s not another guy like me doing it with 7 ¹/₂ fingers.”

Fair enough. Pierre-Paul held up his end of the bargain, now the Giants will have to think long and hard. At this point, a contact comparable to Vernon is not unreasonable. In fact, Spotrac suggests that his market value is in the 5-year, $82 million range.

Get the GMEN HQ App

Perhaps the parties could not agree on numbers last offseason, but that was the time to lock Pierre-Paul up. The franchise had built up goodwill by treating JPP respectfully after his fireworks accident. But Reese signed him to a below market contract for the 2016 NFL campaign.

Everyone knows it.

Yes, there are always durability concerns with JPP. On the other hand, it’s becoming more difficult to find career-Giants. And the math doesn’t add up to get Pierre-Paul under contract moving forward. Locking up almost 35 percent of your salary cap in four defensive players would be a death sentence for the offense.

And we haven’t talked about an Odell Beckham extension either.

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the good time that was 2016, because Reese will have to be very creative with improvements moving forward. Free agent hunting is fun, but it clearly devalues your own draft picks. Hopefully the hangover won’t be long term.

This article originally appeared on