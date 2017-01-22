New York Giants: Evaluating the Draft Stock of Joe Mixon

Based upon what happens over the next two months, the New York Giants may be interested in a running back at the NFL Draft. Selecting 23rd, names like Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette will not be available. One player who may remain on the board is Oklahoma tailback Joe Mixon. Mixon’s availability has nothing to do with talent. It has everything to do with a fateful night in 2014. Does Mixon make sense for Big Blue?

Mixon’s Personal History

Most football fans have heard about Joe Mixon in a negative way. In 2014, when Mixon was slapped by a woman, Amelia Molitor, at a Norman sandwich shop, he responded with a vicious punch to Molitor’s face. The purpose of background is not to re-litigate these offenses, but rather to give them context.

A complete summary has been compiled by ESPN, and everyone should view it (football fan or not). In most respects, this story mirrors America today. Choose a side, and duck for cover.

As we move forward to the NFL Draft, it appears evident that Mixon will be drafted. the question becomes: by what team?

According to Walter Football, they estimate that Mixon will get drafted anywhere from round 1 to round 3. That’s a pretty wide spread.

“Sources have said that they think Mixon is a serious talent with three-down starting potential in the NFL. Some teams, however, already have ruled him out because of the incident from 2014 in which he punched a woman. After video of the incident was released two years later, Mixon issued a tearful apology. Some teams will remove him from their draft boards because of the character concerns.”

The top 3 running backs in 2017 draft are: Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately, each of those players come with durability questions. Based on football talent alone, Mixon deserves to be included in that group.

Potential Landing Spots

Based upon his violent assault in 2014, he won’t be a top pick. As for the New York Giants, the team’s handling of the Josh Brown situation was tone deaf. It started out tone deaf, and it ended up as a stain on the franchise. To draft Mixon would invite criticism in the largest media market in football.

It shouldn’t happen.

The franchise that drafts Mixon will either have a huge talent void, or an appetite to spit in the face of conventional wisdom. One team that speaks to the latter already has it’s running back in Ezekiel Elliott. So cross the Dallas Cowboys off the list.

One team that fits the first definition is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns currently hold the first overall pick, as well as the 12th pick in the draft. Neither of those selections will be used on Mixon. But the first selection in the second round seems about right.

Another team that falls under definition 2 may come knocking in the first round, the New England Patriots. At this point, with Michael Floyd firmly entrenched at wide receiver, Bill Belichick might be inclined to upgrade from former project LaGarrette Blount (68.9 Pro Football Focus Grade). The Pats will draft no higher than 29th, and could be 32nd.

Belichick and Robert Kraft do their own bargain hunting, as only perennial winners can do. Don’t be shocked if Mixon ends up in Foxborough next season.

