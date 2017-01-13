New York Giants: Don’t Confuse Passion with Immaturity

The New York Giants took an early exit in the NFL Playoffs, but don’t confuse passion for immaturity when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr.

Passion is needed in life and, of course, in the NFL. If you don’t love what you do for a living, chances are it’s only a matter of time before it reflects in your work. When it comes to the New York Giants and how wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to illustrate poor judgment in how he displays his passion, it’s only a matter of time before he becomes uncontainable.

After the Green Bay Packers completely handled their business against the Giants, Beckham was reportedly banging his head against his locker and even punched a hole in the wall of the Lambeau Field facilities. It was so bad that players and coaches had to calm him down since he was literally acting like a child due to the loss that ended his season.

Whether you agree or not about Beckham and his wide receiving buddies enjoyed a yacht trip in Miami the week before their playoff game, it goes to show the immaturity of Beckham. Not only was it a poor decision to make, but due to it hitting social media, will be something that sticks with him for quite some time.

Celebrate like that after you’ve actually accomplished something legendary. Sure, the Giants ended their regular season at 11-5, but it’s not like they won the NFC East; the Dallas Cowboys did. Yes, Beckham had another brilliant season, but when it mattered most in the playoffs, he barely cracked 30 receiving yards and didn’t even score a touchdown.

Beckham’s immaturity was taken to new heights after what he did at Lambeau Field, to the point where it looks like he’ll need some sort of help to get himself in check before it gets worse. The fact of the matter is all his surreal talent could be wasted if a star player like Beckham continues to let it define him.

Instead of partying on a yacht in Miami, Beckham should have taken that time to extensively prepare for the red-hot Packers. Instead of punching a wall and banging his head against his locker—which could have injured him, mind you—he should have taken that very moment and use it as motivation for next season. Beckham’s immaturity should never be confused for true passion.

Passion is taking such a devastating loss and turning it into a positive—making sure you never forget that moment so when another opportunity hopefully comes knocking in the playoffs, you’re completely ready for it. Hopefully, Beckham learned a valuable lesson in all this and gets the help he needs. For all the good he’s done in the community and the massive spotlight he’s in, Beckham needs to realize that these outbursts will only make him viewed in a selfish and negative light.

