New York Giants: Can Zay Jones Be The Answer On The Outside?

In terms of player procurement this offseason, the New York Giants should be in the market for wide receiver help. Currently, there is a good chance that Victor Cruz has played his last game for the G-Men. With Sterling Shepard in the slot, Cruz becomes miscast on the outside. Does Tavarres King get a shot on the outside next season? Or do the Giants bring in a draft pick who can contribute immediately? The answer actually may be a little of both.

Statistically Speaking

The Victor Cruz comeback was compelling and desirable for both Cruz and the G-Men. But at the intersection of fantasy and reality was Cruz’s 53.9 grade by Pro Football Focus in 2016. That ranked the veteran receiver 99th at his position in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, Cruz has a $9.4 million cap hit for 2017. For a team with multiple needs; that won’t work for the New York Giants. In addition, Big Blue’s offense requires an upgrade.

It makes no sense to mess with the development of Sterling Shepard, so Cruz becomes one of three major questions this offseason. Irrespective of what happens with Cruz, overall the position needs an upgrade.

Which brings us to Zay Jones of East Carolina University.

I often wonder why scouts often eschew players with a solid resume when it comes to drafting them. Zay Jones may fall into the “missed that” category; just like a guy named Dak Prescott. Keep in mind, all the best players don’t come from Ohio State, Alabama or Clemson.

According to NFL.com on Jan. 28, 2017, Jones increased his stock at the Senior Bowl this week. Granted, it’s not the national championship, but it is exposure.

“Those two have had a really impressive week,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said, during the NFL Network broadcast, of Jones and fellow North receiver Cooper Kupp. “They’re really football-smart guys and they’ve shown up (on game day) and showed up all week. It wasn’t a surprise to us that they’ve played the way they have.”

Jones had 158 receptions at ECU this season, which led the FBS. By comparison, Darrius Heyward-Bey had 138 receptions in three seasons at Maryland. The Oakland Raiders drafted Heyward-Bey with the seventh selection overall in 2009.

True enough, drafting is all about projection. Having gaudy stats at the college level does not preclude a prospect from excelling in the NFL either.

Jones Draft Projection

According to CBS Sports, Jones is rated 89th on their Big Board. That indicates he might go in the late third round of the draft. Incidentally, the Giants select 87th, so hypothetically Jones will be available.

Then again, it seems like his Senior Bowl week may have elevated Jones’ stock significantly. While that good for Jones in one respect, it also came several month away from selection day. Still, it’s hard to believe that 11 receivers potentially get snapped up before Jones gets drafted.

As for the Giants, the focus belongs on large-bodied receivers. At 6-2, 202 lbs., Jones fits that standard. And the Senior Bowl showed he can be a serious red zone threat and has a great catch radius.

This week, Draftwire has Jones as the 74th rated prospect in the country. Let’s face it, the guy won’t knock your socks off at the combine. All he does is catch passes, and Jones set the FBS record for receptions with 399.

Jones’ road to the NFL may remind you of one Victor Cruz, except Jones was able to make a name for himself at the college level.

“Not getting an offer from anyone in the state, not just Baylor or Texas, the list goes on, it was hurtful.” Jones said according to Draftwire on Jan. 28, 2017. “It’s something that sticks.”

Jones’ compelling story and skill set make him an interesting follow for Giants fans leading up to the draft.

This article originally appeared on