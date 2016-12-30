New York Giants: Can They Turn It On During Playoffs…Again?

We have seen the New York Giants get hot late in a season on their way to winning a pair of Super Bowls. Is it déjà vu time?

You would probably have to go back to the 1970s and early ‘80s to see an inter-conference rivalry that has been as interesting as the New England Patriots and New York Giants. There are certainly some similarities to when Chuck Noll’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys squared off in Super Bowls X and XIII.

That makes the recent history between the Pats and the G-Men even more fascinating. No one has to be reminded about the late-game heroics of Eli Manning, David Tyree, Plaxico Burress and Mario Manningham. The quartet were key proponents in their team’s wins in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI over Bill Belichick’s favored clubs. That and a pass rush that had its way with Tom Brady in those contests.

Both the Patriots and the Giants have already qualified for the playoffs. Which is probably why New York wide receiver Victor Cruz uttered these words this week in regards to Belichick’s club.

“They don’t want to see us,” said the veteran performer to Seth Walder of the New York Daily News. “I’m sure if you ask them (they’d say) they’d play anybody, they don’t care. I’m sure they don’t want to see us. That’s for sure.”

So what would Round 3 be like between the franchises?

“Oh man, you can’t even put it into words almost,” added Cruz. “For it to be round three, us and them in another epic Super Bowl showdown. It’d be for all the marbles. The third time is when, I mean they’ll have a lot riding on it, we will have a lot riding on it. It’ll just be one of those moments you (couldn’t) forget.”

Would it not be fun to see Manning and Brady square off again on Super Sunday? There’s no doubt intrigue would be on quite the high level. But let’s be honest; it takes more than just a hot quarterback and/or a blistering pass rush to lead a team to a championship.

And these days, while the New York Giants may somewhat look the part, neither the man throwing the ball nor the guys knocking down the team’s other quarterback is currently scaring anyone at the moment.

