New York Giants allegedly trash return flight after playoff loss to Green Bay Packers

Not content with ruining the walls at Lambeau Field, the New York Giants decided to trash their return flight Sunday evening.

That’s according to a report sent out by The New York Post earlier today. Mark Kropf told the NY Post he was was waiting to board the plane following the Giants’ arrival when “the pilot came out and asked for everyone’s patience, and shared where the plane came from and that the plane needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior.”

The @Giants wrecked the first class cabin of #United #UA934 causing a 2 hour delay to repair and clean. #thanks pic.twitter.com/aLcr0mHHNz — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane… Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat. (via NY Post)

No word yet if it was Odell Beckham Jr. who dropped the crumbs on the seat.

The Giants were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs Sunday evening by the Green Bay Packers in embarrassing fashion. The game looked to be a defensive stalemate as both teams were playing in frigid temperatures.

To start the second half, the teams’ offenses exploded for a series of quick scores. However, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense would take over and shred the top-ranked Giants defense. Included in that route were three touchdowns courtesy of Randall Cobb, who took over in absence of an injured Jordy Nelson.

The Packers defense would cause a number of turnovers and hold the Giants’ offense in check to help seal the deal. What started as a tight battle ended up being just another laugher from the NFL Wild Card weekend.

The Giants will face a number of questions this offseason questioning their mentality. The week started off on the wrong foot as a number of Giants were seen enjoying the South Florida sun on a yacht. Considering Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a hole in the wall following the loss and now the plane incident, it’s clear the team is taking the loss very hard.

Following the Giants 38-13 loss to the Packers, Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a hole in a wall. https://t.co/4nJkLMEZVs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2017

This figures to be a long offseason for the Giants considering the way things ended.

