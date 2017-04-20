New York Giants: 2017 Schedule Released

The New York Giants schedule for the 2017 season holds hope that they can improve upon a playoff appearance last year.

Prior to last year’s schedule release, New York Giants 2016 season was the second-easiest schedule. Their opponents went a combined 118-138 in 2015, giving them a winning percentage of .461. The only team that had an easier schedule and lower opponents’ winning percentage than the Giants was the Green Bay Packers (117-139, .457).

The ease of their schedule set the New York Giants up for a lot of success in 2016. It allowed the team to improve its record from a dismal 6-10 record to a significantly better 11-5 record. 11-5 turned out to be significant digits for the Giants, allowing Ben McAdoo, in his first season as head coach, to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since its Super Bowl XLVI.

While their opponents’ winning percentage gave the Giants an advantage, helping them become contenders after a three-year losing streak, the order in which they faced their opponents wasn’t as giving. They faced a short week in between playing the Minnesota Vikings on the road on a Monday night game returning to New Jersey, and then flying back to the Midwest for a SNF prime time game against the Packers a few days later. The Giants were the only team faced with back-to-back road games on a short week with primetime kickoffs for an NFL team in 2016. They lost both games.

Although the Giants were able to bounce back and advance to the playoffs, their second trip to Lambeau field last season was even more disappointing then the first as the Packers scored on four consecutive drives in the second half, ending the Giants Super Bowl run and sending them packing back home.

Last year, the brutal Green Bay weather caused the New York Giants’ journey to end with a disappointing grounding earlier than they’d hope for. This year, ahead of the NFL’s schedule release, the Giants are tied with the New York Jets for the eighth-hardest schedule facing opponents with a .535 winning percentage.

Here’s a look at the New York Giants schedule for the 2017 season:

Your 2017 #NYGiants schedule! 143 days until Big Blue takes on the Cowboys! ???? DETAILS: https://t.co/wevChyvi6P pic.twitter.com/uu6Gpyz9zT — New York Giants (@Giants) April 21, 2017

So, while they can expect some gloomy days during their trip, they’ve already started their engines and determined to fly above the rest. Newly-acquired receiver Brandon Marshall from the New York Jets can certainly help the team’s offense fly high and hopefully, with less turbulence. Jason Pierre-Paul’s return also ensures that the Giants defense can continue to progress giving fans and players hope for bright skies this upcoming season.

Fasten your seatbelts, folks! The Giants are prepared to take off in 2017 and will make sure they’re packed appropriately for this trip.

