New Steel Curtain: Steelers Run Defense Key to Super Bowl Hopes

Pittsburgh’s recent success is largely due to the dominant play of the Steelers Run Defense.

Is the New Steel Curtain forming before our eyes?

While this is an exaggerated statement, it is refreshing as a Steelers fan to see the defense improving with each week. Many of Colbert’s recent high draft picks have developed into impact players. Ryan Shazier, Bud Dupree, Stephon Tuitt, and more have all showed encouraging signs of development.

Additionally, the 2016 crop of rookies, including Artie Burns, Sean Davis, and Javon Hargrave, have all locked down starting roles for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Colbert has done a fantastic job of rebuilding this Steeler’s Defense. While often criticized, he has found impact players in the last couple of draft classes. This young group’s rapid growth is a major reason why the Steelers are in the playoffs and competing for a 7th Lombardi. Most notably, the Steelers Run Defense has been a major reason for their current winning streak.

Stopping the Run

I decided to take a deeper look at the importance of the Steelers Run Defense.

In games where Pittsburgh’s opponent rushed for under 100 yards, the Steelers boast an impressive 10-1 record. The only loss was Pittsburgh’s Week 9 stinker against Baltimore, where an inept Steeler’s offense, a Ravens special teams touchdown, and a hilariously disastrous rabona swung the tide in Baltimore’s favor.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh holds a 2-4 record in contests where their opponent rushes for over 100 yards. Missed tackles in run support have plagued Pittsburgh in several of these losses. Therefore, you can see the critical importance of the play of the Steelers Run Defense.

Should the Steeler’s hope to walk away with a victory on Sunday, a wise first step would be to bottle up Kansas City’s rushing attack. Holding Spencer Ware and others under 100 yards seems like the magic number.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, their 13th ranked run defense has held teams to a regular season total of, oddly enough, exactly 100 yards per game.

So What’s the Plan?

Ultimately, the Steelers are dominant when they can make their opponents one dimensional. Limiting big plays and forcing Alex Smith to beat Pittsburgh through the air should be part of the Steelers winning game plan.

Led by their young defensive standouts, I like Pittsburgh’s chances of eliminating the Chiefs rushing attack. Hopefully holding Kansas City to under 100 yards rushing can translate to another Steelers victory.

